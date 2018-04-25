24/7 Care At Home Earns Level Three Partner from We Honor Veterans

The company's success is a product of their staff's passion and determination to provide the best possible care to veterans within their community. 24/7 Care At Home provide veteran-centric care: Veteran-to-Veteran volunteer program, pinning ceremony. We are looking for veterans who are willing to volunteer. For information, please call (866) 505-888 or visit us at www.247cah.com

About 24/7 Care At Home

24/7 Care At Home and its family of companies offer comprehensive and continuous post-acute services, including home health, palliative care, hospice, chronic care management, podiatric, and house-call physicians. We deliver care to all communities, including communities with patients speaking primarily Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and Tagalog. We have had the pleasure of serving 9,000 patients, 280,000 disciplines visits at 5 locations and gained top 100 agencies in the U.S with a 4.5 STAR rating. 24/7 Care At Home strives to achieve the "Triple Aim" of health care: high quality, low cost, and high patient satisfaction.

About We Honor Veteran

Since its inception, We Honor Veteran's (WHV) has successfully grown to include the involvement of over half of the hospice community nationwide, the fastest growing program in the history of the NHPCO- and now extends efforts to include non-hospice community health providers. To learn more about WHV or to support this important work via a secure, online donation, please visit www.wehonorveterans.org.

Contact Information:

Niece Nardini

Community Relationship Manager

niece.nardini@247cah.com

