24/7 Care At Home Expands Personal Care Services

WESTMINSTER, Calif., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 24/7 Care At Home, a leading provider of comprehensive post-acute services including home health, palliative care, and hospice throughout Southern California, announced expansion to home care services.

"Our goal remains to provide continuum care by combining home health, palliative care, hospice and home care services. This ensures the comfort and independence of our patients at home 24 hours a day and seven days a week while reduces hospitalizations significantly," says Larry Nguyen, Chief Strategy Officer.

24/7 Care At Home offers personal care, homemaker services, personal support and Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs). Non-medical companion care services will also be available, which include daily routine maintenance; light housekeeping; linen changes; laundry; meal preparation; shopping; and transportation to doctor appointments, or recreational activities.

Non-skilled in-home care services are allowed as a supplemental benefit for Medicare Advantage (MA) in 2019. "24/7 Care At Home emphasizes on patient-centered approach to ensure that comprehensive care: home health, home care and end-of-life are delivered to our patients," adds Nguyen.

"Our vision is to deliver the best possible care that patients need that enables them to remain independent within their own home and lifestyle by providing the highest quality of home care services," says Jocelyn Degamo, Administrator, Home Care Division.

24/7 Care At Home and its family of companies offer comprehensive and continuous post-acute services: home health, chronic care management, home care, palliative care, hospice, and house-call physicians. The communities that we serve include Hispanic, Filipino, Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese. We have had the opportunity of serving more than 10,000 patients with over 280,000 multi-disciplinary team visits in the past 11 years and are recognized as one of the top 100 agencies in the U.S with a 4.5 STAR rating, Level Three national partner of We Honor Veterans. 24/7 Care At Home strives to achieve the "Triple Aim" care: high quality, low cost, and high patient satisfaction.

