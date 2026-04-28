24/7 Trading Platform, Liquid, Closes $18 Million Funding Round

Liquid is the platform where traders can act on opportunities in real time, without being constrained by market hours, platforms, or complexity.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid, a platform building the future of trading, today announced the successful closing of an $18 million Series Seed funding round. The fundraise was co-led by Neo and Left Lane Capital, with participation from Haun Ventures, K5 Global, SV Angel, AntiFund, and Sunflower Capital, in addition to existing investors Paradigm and General Catalyst. The funding comes as Liquid continues to build the go-to platform for trading every major asset class, crypto or traditional - around the clock.

Liquid is designed for a new generation of traders who operate across multiple asset classes and seek to act on short-term opportunities. While traditional platforms fragment access across brokers, exchanges, and asset classes, Liquid consolidates trading into a single interface, available on iOS, Android, and desktop, allowing users to trade over 500 markets spanning crypto, equities, commodities, FX, and pre-IPO assets in one place, with up to 200x leverage - all without surrendering custody of their assets.

The fundraise comes amid growing interest in alternative and non-traditional assets, alongside continued growth in digital asset trading. The investment thesis mirrors one of the most enduring patterns in financial services: the consumer interface captures disproportionate value relative to underlying infrastructure. Brokerages collectively exceed the market capitalization of much of the upstream value chain they sit atop. By combining elements of derivatives platforms, brokerages, and crypto exchanges into a single product, Liquid is positioned to serve traders navigating increasingly interconnected global markets.

"Markets don't operate on a schedule anymore, but most trading platforms still do," said Liquid CEO and co-founder Franklyn Wang. "The reality is that 24/7 trading is already happening across global markets. We built Liquid to reflect that reality, giving traders continuous access to assets and the ability to act the moment opportunity strikes. One of our primary goals for the platform is to democratize access to markets that retail traders have no real access to. By equipping everyday users with advanced tools, including AI-driven research and execution capabilities, we enable retail traders to operate with the same speed and sophistication as professional quantitative investors."

As markets grow more volatile and reactive to real-time information, the traditional 9-to-5 trading window no longer cuts it. Liquid enables traders to respond to breaking news, macro events, and price movements the moment they happen - not when markets reopen. Since its August 2025 launch, the platform has seen over $3B in trading volume across 40,000 users.

Liquid expands access to markets that have historically been difficult for retail traders to reach. Through instruments such as perpetual futures, users can gain exposure to commodities and alternative assets while easily expressing both long and short positions in volatile environments. To further simplify the trading experience, Liquid incorporates an AI-powered chat assistant that helps users navigate markets, surface insights, and execute trades at professional speeds, while delivering institutional-grade research and analysis. The feature is designed to reduce friction for both new and experienced traders, making it easier to analyze opportunities and act quickly within a single interface.

"Retail participation in financial markets has reached an all-time high, now accounting for 36% of order flow, and that cohort is increasingly seeking directional exposure without the complexity of traditional derivatives," said Matthew Miller, Managing Partner at Left Lane Capital. "Liquid is well-positioned to meet that demand, and Franklyn and the team have shown a strong ability to translate institutional-grade infrastructure into a product that resonates with everyday traders."

"Liquid brings ease-of-use to powerful concepts like leverage, making advanced trading tactics accessible to the everyday investor," said Ali Partovi, CEO of Neo. "I've known Franklyn for years and would bet on anything he does."

About Liquid

Liquid is a single trading platform that enables users to trade any crypto or traditional asset, 24/7. Purpose-built for a new generation of traders, the platform provides access to equities, commodities, FX, crypto, and pre-IPO markets through a single interface. Liquid's infrastructure is designed for speed, simplicity, and execution, offering aggregated liquidity, real-time pricing, and seamless cross-asset trading. Through instruments such as perpetual futures, the platform supports both long and short positioning across markets and integrates an AI-powered assistant to help users analyze markets and execute trades more efficiently. Liquid is backed by Neo, Left Lane, Haun Ventures, K5 Global, Paradigm, General Catalyst, SV Angel, AntiFund, and Sunflower Capital.

For more information, visit liquid.trade.

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About Left Lane Capital

Founded in 2019, Left Lane Capital is a New York and London-based venture capital and growth equity firm investing in high-growth internet and consumer technology businesses globally. Left Lane's mission is to partner with extraordinary entrepreneurs who create category-defining companies across growth sectors of the economy. Select investments include Bilt Rewards, M1 Finance, LemFi, Talkiatry, WeTravel, Moove, Wayflyer, Blank Street, and more. For more information, visit www.leftlane.com.

About Neo

Neo is a mentorship community and venture capital firm best known for backing Kalshi, Cursor, Bluesky, and more. Neo supports the next generation of founders and tech leaders with the industry's best startup residency, recruiting platform, and diverse mentorship community.

SOURCE Liquid