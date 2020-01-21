[24]7.ai Appoints John Wanamaker as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, a global leader in intent-driven customer engagement solutions, today announced the appointment of John Wanamaker as chief revenue officer. Wanamaker, who previously served as division vice president, worldwide sales for North America East, will be responsible for leading the Global Sales team, reporting to Chief Executive Officer PV Kannan.

Wanamaker joined [24]7.ai in October 2018, and prior to being named chief revenue officer he served as divisional vice president for North America Eastern Sales. He has more than 30 years of software sales leadership expertise, primarily with major multinational customers in the Fortune 50, and prior to joining [24]7.ai, he held senior sales leadership positions at ADP, where he drove hundreds of millions of dollars in total contract value and won multiple sales and leadership awards.

"We are building the team that will lead [24]7.ai through its next phase of growth," said Kannan. "John has proven he can run results-driven enterprise sales teams, consulting and professional services teams, and he will play an important role in our growth in 2020 and beyond."

"Through the strategic use of our advanced conversational AI platform, businesses have a significant opportunity to create frictionless interactions that strengthen customer relationships and increase brand loyalty," said Wanamaker. "[24]7.ai leads the market in helping companies deliver superior customer experience; delivering measurable outcomes through a unique combination of artificial intelligence, human insight, and deep vertical expertise. I look forward to leading the Sales team through the next phase of continued growth and success."

About [24]7.ai

[24]7.ai is redefining the way companies interact with consumers. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning to understand consumer intent, the company's technology helps companies create a personalized, predictive and effortless customer experience across all channels. The world's largest and most recognizable brands are using intent-driven engagement from [24]7.ai to assist several hundred million visitors annually, through more than 1.5 billion conversations, most of which are automated. The result is an order of magnitude improvement in digital adoption, customer satisfaction, and revenue growth. For more information, visit: http://www.247.ai.

[24]7 and [24]7.ai are trademarks of [24]7.ai, Inc. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

