[24]7.ai Appoints World-Renowned Advanced Mathematical Modeling Expert as Chief Data Scientist

Spera holds a doctorate in mathematics and statistics from the University of Siena, Italy, a doctorate in operation research from M.I.T. and held a post-doctoral position in operation research at Yale University. Prior to joining [24]7.ai, Spera was chief data scientist at SaltGrid where he was responsible for building and leading the data science team, driving the product vision and roadmap, and designing and deploying predictive models for health, safety and the environment. He engaged early customers like Chevron and American Petroleum Institute, to build the first product release in less than six months, with just four developers. He has held leadership roles at Innotas and Zephyr Health as well.

"[24]7.ai has invested heavily in artificial intelligence to help companies determine consumer intent and improve customer experience," said Kannan. "Cosimo's deep research background and mathematical modeling expertise is going to help us extend that lead. His passion for building great teams and products will drive innovation that redefines the way companies interact with consumers."

"[24]7.ai is a company that truly understands the power of data science and the incredible impact it can bring to real-world business applications," said Spera. "I look forward to leading a world-class global team that is advancing artificial intelligence and driving innovation in the customer experience space."

About [24]7.ai

[24]7.ai is redefining the way companies interact with consumers. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning to understand consumer intent, the company's technology helps companies create a personalized, predictive and effortless customer experience across all channels. The world's largest and most recognizable brands are using intent-driven engagement from [24]7.ai to assist several hundred million visitors annually, through more than 1.5 billion conversations, most of which are automated. The result is an order of magnitude improvement in digital adoption, customer satisfaction, and revenue growth. For more information, visit: http://www.247.ai.

