[24]7.ai Drives Digital Transformation of Healthcare Patient Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, Inc., a recognized leader in conversational AI for both voice and digital customer engagement, announced a HIPAA-compliant AI solution for digital transformation of healthcare customer service. The [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud offers healthcare providers a simple way to dramatically improve both automated and agent assisted interactions with patients.

Connecting patients with the information and services they need can be challenging, but is crucial to providing the consumer-like experiences people have come to expect. While many healthcare providers have enabled email correspondence to answer basic questions, they only offer limited support for more complex interactions involving other communication channels. [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud offers a seamless way for organizations to interact with patients on their terms, whether via a chat or a phone call, or through their mobile devices.

[24]7.ai Engagement Cloud simplifies complex interactions and makes it easier for patients to find what they need with AI-powered CX tools for healthcare providers. That means letting patients choose the channel they want to use, making self-service an option, and delivering experiences that are efficient, effective, and satisfying. To make it easy for patients to get what they need without hiring an army of support agents, [24]7.ai provides AI-powered solutions built for healthcare needs.

[24]7.ai combines industry-leading conversational AI with more than 20 years of experience making customer engagement better across digital and voice channels. By blending machine automation with human insights to streamline interactions, [24]7.ai helps providers control costs, and improve Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) scores. A build-once, deploy-anywhere model enables providers to extend the value of their customer experience technology investments, and scale easily to meet patients on the channels they prefer. Additionally, [24]7.ai has the unique ability to seamlessly transfer conversations to a HIPAA-compliant channel to discuss health information securely.

Key Benefits of [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud for Healthcare

Fast resolution of patient issues - With [24]7.ai, providers can automate answers to common questions about coverage, prescriptions, and provider locations. [24]7 Conversations can even manage more complex interactions such as appointment scheduling, payment questions, and health condition tracking.

With [24]7.ai, providers can automate answers to common questions about coverage, prescriptions, and provider locations. [24]7 Conversations can even manage more complex interactions such as appointment scheduling, payment questions, and health condition tracking. Personalized patient experience - Automation helps increase self-service containment and control support costs, without sacrificing CAHPS. A better patient experience drives loyalty and builds your brand reputation. With [24]7 Target, providers can create a personalized, hyper-targeted outreach program to provide a personal touch with no agent assistance. Providers may send messages for appointment reminders and follow-up visits, schedule daily reminders to take medication or get up and exercise, or to do more complex tasks like asking a patient to change their dressing after a surgical procedure.

- Automation helps increase self-service containment and control support costs, without sacrificing CAHPS. A better patient experience drives loyalty and builds your brand reputation. With [24]7 Target, providers can create a personalized, hyper-targeted outreach program to provide a personal touch with no agent assistance. Providers may send messages for appointment reminders and follow-up visits, schedule daily reminders to take medication or get up and exercise, or to do more complex tasks like asking a patient to change their dressing after a surgical procedure. Improved agent performance - For patient needs that require human support, [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud brings together the best of both worlds. Advanced natural language capabilities allow the AI to extract the true meaning behind what patients are saying in order to anticipate what they need. The AI can detect sentiment, in order to guide the conversation or know when to escalate to a live agent with context and personal details for faster resolution.

- For patient needs that require human support, [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud brings together the best of both worlds. Advanced natural language capabilities allow the AI to extract the true meaning behind what patients are saying in order to anticipate what they need. The AI can detect sentiment, in order to guide the conversation or know when to escalate to a live agent with context and personal details for faster resolution. HIPAA compliance - [24]7.ai is compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), ensuring compliance with all HIPAA Rules (Privacy, Security, and Breach Notification) and adhering to the regulated Administrative, Physical, and Technical Safeguards. [24]7.ai is dedicated to securing any Protected Health Information (PHI) or Electronic Protected Health Information (ePHI) at all times.

"Improving patient interactions is a key imperative for healthcare providers, yet many don't know where to begin," said Lisa Matherly, Vice President of Marketing for [24]7.ai. "[24]7.ai offers a full range of automation, live agents and managed customer engagement services to guide providers through the process of transforming the patient experience. As a result, these providers are seeing increased loyalty in a highly completive market while optimizing operating costs."

Follow us on Twitter: @24_7_inc and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-7-ai

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/247US

About [24]7.ai

[24]7.ai uses artificial intelligence, human insight, and deep vertical expertise to produce personalized, consistent, and satisfying customer experiences. The company's advanced conversational AI platform, combined with more than 20 years of contact center operational expertise, empowers the world's largest and most recognizable brands to deliver natural, frictionless conversations across all digital and voice channels. For more information, visit: http://www.247.ai.

[24]7 and [24]7.ai are trademarks of [24]7.ai, Inc. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Ian Bain

VP Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE [24]7.ai

Related Links

http://www.247-inc.com

