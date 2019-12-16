[24]7.ai Earns Top Score in Opus Research's Decision Makers' Guide to Enterprise Intelligent Assistants Report 2019 Edition

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, a global leader in intent-driven customer engagement solutions, today announced that its flagship product [24]7 AIVA was awarded a top rating in the Intelligent Assistant sector report from Opus Research. The 2019 edition of Opus Research's Decision Makers' Guide to Enterprise Intelligent Assistants report determined [24]7 AIVA to be a top solution for enterprises, and the only virtual agent solution capable of delivering across a breadth of simple FAQs to complex, conversational issues to online transactions.

The Opus report presents a comprehensive assessment of 16 enterprise-grade Intelligent Assistant solution providers, with a focus on natural language processing, machine learning, AI, analytics and customer management integration to power digital self-service solutions. The report highlights [24]7 AIVA's ability to support both voice and digital channels and deliver unified self-service, calling out the company's differentiators as being a unique blend of AI and human insights, two decades of unparalleled experience in customer journeys across all channels, and proprietary insights including more than 150 patents and patent applications.

"We analyzed a short-list of the leading providers in natural language processing, machine learning, AI and analytics to develop the industry's most comprehensive assessment of today's virtual agents and digital self-service solutions," said Dan Miller, lead analyst, Opus Research. "[24]7.ai scored highly for its unique blend of AI and human insights, proprietary vertical insights, and two decades of experience in customer journeys across channels."

[24]7.ai supports both its own live agents, as well as client-side agents. An agent can take over a bot conversation at any time, and hand the conversation back to the bot to complete the interactions. [24]7 AIVA works across all channels including Web-based, mobile/smartphone, phone/IVR, chat and messaging. Other integrations enabled through open APIs include virtual assistants, Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, Google RCS, WhatsApp and enterprise applications including CRM and ERP.

"Achieving this strong ranking in Opus' report is a testament to our leadership in messaging, AI and machine learning, and in blending of AI with human insights," said Rohan Ganeson, chief operating officer for [24]7.ai. "Companies are thinking more holistically and strategically about the customer journey, their channels and their service models, and [24]7.ai will continue to support them with an innovative platform that drives connected and continuous engagements."

The Opus rating comes on the heels of [24]7.ai being named a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Conversational AI for Customer Service, Q2 2019. To read Opus' in-depth analysis of [24]7 AIVA, and how it performs in several critical areas, including: enabling platforms and technologies, enterprise Intelligent Assistant maturity, track record, and future plans and company vision you can download the report here.

About [24]7.ai

[24]7.ai is redefining the way companies interact with consumers. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning to understand consumer intent, the company's technology helps companies create a personalized, predictive and effortless customer experience across all channels. The world's largest and most recognizable brands are using intent-driven engagement from [24]7.ai to assist several hundred million visitors annually, through more than 1.5 billion conversations, most of which are automated. The result is an order of magnitude improvement in digital adoption, customer satisfaction, and revenue growth. For more information, visit: http://www.247.ai.

[24]7 and [24]7.ai are trademarks of [24]7.ai, Inc. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Contact

Ian Bain

[24]7.ai

ian.bain@247.ai

SOURCE [24]7.ai

Related Links

http://www.247.ai

