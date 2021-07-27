[24]7.ai Named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Conversational AI, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, Inc., a recognized leader in Omnichannel conversational AI and contact center services, today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the Leader section of the Aragon Research Globe for Conversational AI 2021.

For this year's report, Aragon Research evaluated 15 vendors against specific dimensions tied to strategy, performance, and reach. Vendors were then categorized as leaders, contenders, innovators, or specialists. Three key criteria were required for inclusion in the report:

Conversational AI is defined by Aragon as the platforms used to create chatbots and virtual agents. These offerings interact with humans and/or other chatbots/agents via text or voice, or both.

A minimum of $5 million in primary revenue for conversational AI solutions or a minimum of $10 million in revenue in a related market (team collaboration / messaging, RPA, or other related software market).

"Customer experience is changing rapidly, and the ability to provide personalized experiences and effortless journeys are now crucial to business success," said Lisa Matherly, SVP of Marketing for [24]7.ai. "Businesses today must meet customers where they are, and this is especially true in mobile and digital channels. Our placement in this year's Conversational AI Globe report, we believe, attests to our company's efforts to empower brands, empower agents, and empower customers on their efforts to achieve digital transformation."

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About [24]7.ai

[24]7.ai uses artificial intelligence, human insight, and deep vertical expertise to produce personalized, consistent, and satisfying customer experiences. The company's advanced conversational AI platform, combined with more than 20 years of contact center operational expertise, empowers the world's largest and most recognizable brands to deliver natural, frictionless conversations across all digital and voice channels. For more information, visit http://www.247.ai.

