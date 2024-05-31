[24]7.ai Receives Multiple Gold Awards from the Prestigious US Customer Experience Awards 2024 (USCXA '24)

CAMPBELL, California, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, a leader in CX services and solutions, has received two Gold Awards for Best Contact Center and Best Customer Service (over 1000 employees). [24]7.ai was also selected as a finalist for the Best Digital CX and Best Innovation in CX categories. These accolades celebrate [24]7.ai's relentless dedication to creating exceptional customer experiences and building world-class omnichannel contact center solutions.

The US Customer Experience Awards™, presented by Awards International Group, is a highly respected competition recognizing outstanding CX initiatives in the USA. Their mission is to give their winners the recognition and learning opportunities they deserve, helping shape and advance global CX standards.

Neil Skehel, CEO and Founder of Awards International expressed his appreciation for recognizing [24]7.ai. "We are thrilled that [24]7.ai is one of the winners at the US Customer Experience Awards '24! They completely impressed the judges with their innovative and holistic approach to customer experience. They deservedly won the gold award for Best Customer Service and Best Contact Center, and I can't wait to see what the future holds for this phenomenal business," concluded Neil Skehel.

This prestigious award places [24]7.ai in the spotlight alongside other industry leaders, showcasing the company's industry leadership and reputation for innovation and excellence.

Animesh Jain, COO of [24]7.ai, expressed his excitement about receiving the award, stating, "I'm pleased by the recognition [24]7.ai received at the US Customer Experience Awards 2024. Our multiple award-winning performance is true testament to our commitment in building best-in-class CX solutions for our customers. Thank you, USCXA, for acknowledging the exceptional customer experiences we create."

The US Customer Experience Awards 2024 for Best Contact Center and Best Customer Service underscores [24]7.ai's continuous commitment to developing world-class CX solutions that not only meet but exceed industry standards.

About [24]7.ai

[24]7.ai is a leading provider of digital business services and Customer Experience (CX) products and solutions. For over 24 years we have been at the forefront of CX innovation, delivering significant business improvements to the world's best brands. Powered by deep operational expertise and our class-leading, AI-powered CX platform and products, we are delivering consistent, proactive, and hyper-personalized experiences for customers of more than 250 global brands. [24]7.ai employs a 15000 + strong global workforce across 18 locations and 11 countries.

