[24]7.ai Receives Prestigious 2023 Future of Work Agent Experience Award

News provided by

[24]7.ai

22 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, a trailblazer in customer service solutions, has recently had the honor of receiving the '2023 Future of Work Agent Experience Award' from TMC, a global integrated media company. This accolade celebrates [24]7.ai's relentless dedication to creating an exceptional customer experience, and in particular its commitment to enhancing the agent experience through its groundbreaking technology of [24]7 Engagement Cloud.

Continue Reading
Future of Work Experience: Agent Experience Achievement 2023
Future of Work Experience: Agent Experience Achievement 2023

[24]7 Engagement Cloud, [24]7.ai's omnichannel CX platform, transforms customer support by accurately understanding customer intent, streamlining interactions, and unifying touchpoints, all through a single, intuitive interface. Agents are empowered to efficiently address a wide range of customer issues, using AI-powered automation solutions, historical data access, a unified workspace, and real-time support – to deliver consistent customer experiences.

TMC is a global organization acknowledging brands that drive today's most dynamic technologies, including, contact center, contact center technology, information technology, cloud computing, and more.

Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, expressed his appreciation for recognizing [24]7.ai. "I am honored to recognize [24]7.ai with the '2023 Future of Work Agent Experience Award' for its commitment to customer service by focusing on the agent experience, in the opinion of our judges and editorial team, [24]7 Engagement Cloud has proven to be among the best solutions across the diverse range of FoW offerings," concluded Rich Tehrani.

This prestigious award places [24]7.ai in the spotlight alongside other industry leaders, showcasing the company's elevated position and reinforcing its reputation for innovation and excellence.

Animesh Jain, Chief Operating Officer of [24]7.ai, expressed his excitement about receiving the award, stating, "[24]7.ai is committed to delivering exceptional experiences to our clients, customers, and employees, and for that, our goal has always been to innovate the most tactical and logical solutions for our workforce. [24]7 Engagement Cloud has been truly consequential, empowering our contact center agents and setting new standards in customer service."

The '2023 Future of Work Agent Experience Award' underscores [24]7.ai's ongoing commitment to developing cutting-edge products that not only meet but exceed industry standards. The company's cloud-based solutions continue to redefine the customer service landscape, solidifying [24]7.ai's position as a leader in the industry.

About [24]7.ai

[24]7.ai is a leading provider of digital business services and Customer Experience (CX) products and solutions. For over 23 years we have been at the forefront of CX innovation, delivering significant business improvements to the world's best brands. Powered by deep operational expertise and our class-leading, AI-powered CX platform and products, we are delivering consistent, proactive, and hyper-personalized experiences for customers of more than 250 global brands. [24]7.ai employs a 15000 + strong global workforce across 18 locations and 11 countries.

For more information, visit http://www.247.ai.

[24]7 and [24]7.ai are trademarks of [24]7.ai, Inc. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323313/FOW_Experience.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323312/247_ai_Logo.jpg

SOURCE [24]7.ai

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.