[24]7.ai Wins CCW Excellence Award for Disruptive Technology of the Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, Inc., a recognized leader in omnichannel conversational AI and contact center services, announced today that it has received the "Disruptive Technology of the Year" award for [24]7.ai Managed Customer Engagement at the CCW Excellence Awards in Las Vegas. The award was presented to [24]7.ai at Customer Contact Week, billed as the world's largest customer contact event.

Hosted by Arise Virtual Solutions, the CCW Excellence Awards Gala celebrated individuals and teams committed to driving superior contact center and CX excellence on Tuesday, December 14th. The organization recognized winners for their thinking, creativity, and execution across the full spectrum of call center functions.

[24]7.ai Managed Customer Engagement is a CX-as-a-Service (CXaaS) solution that brings together the best agents, industry-leading AI technology, and operational expertise in a complete, end-to-end customer engagement platform. Announced in June this year, [24]7.ai Managed Customer Engagement is helping companies improve customer experience while reducing overall costs by 20 percent or more.

"Disruption is about fundamentally changing the way companies do business, looking at problems differently, and coming up with a better way of doing things," said Lisa Matherly, Senior Vice President of Marketing for [24]7.ai. "For us, it's about constantly innovating to find better ways to understand and connect with customers, personalize experiences, and resolve their needs in a way that drives revenue and business results for the companies we serve. We are honored to have CCW recognize [24]7.ai for this."

In addition to receiving the award at the Gala, [24]7.ai hosted a panel called "Restoring Momentum to CX Transformation Efforts" with renowned experts in the CX space and leaders from Transformco, Best Buy, and Marriott International. The panel focused on how some companies are taking innovative approaches to jumpstarting and accelerating CX transformation initiatives.

About [24]7.ai

[24]7.ai uses artificial intelligence, human insight, and deep vertical expertise to produce personalized, consistent, and satisfying customer experiences. The company's advanced conversational AI platform, combined with more than 20 years of contact center operational expertise, empowers the world's largest and most recognizable brands to deliver natural, frictionless conversations across all digital and voice channels. For more information, visit http://www.247.ai.

[24]7 and [24]7.ai are trademarks of [24]7.ai, Inc. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

