247LiveIT: New Digital Marketing Agency Opens in Los Angeles County

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new digital marketing agency is now open in the Los Angeles area. 247LiveIT services include website development, social media platform design and advertising, e-mail campaigns, search engine optimization, graphic design, video content creation and pay-per-click marketing.

"We noticed that most agencies offer some digital marketing services but not all," says Fahim Abid, 247LiveIT CEO. "Online marketing has become much more complex. It's important to understand and consider all the available options before creating an overall brand-building strategy."

"It's our job at 247LiveIT to keep campaigns fresh, engaging, relevant and producing results," says Abid. "We understand social media platforms. We're always one step ahead so the marketing efforts continue to produce. Because online marketing can have so many moving parts, we offer thorough, transparent and regular reporting to our customers."

Though U.S.-based, 247LiveIT's business model and resources enable the company to serve clients worldwide.

"247LiveIT's analytics can take much of the guesswork out of marketing campaigns," explains Abid. "Our goal is to optimize targeted advertising efforts and create positive user interaction so clients get more clicks, more website traffic and more sales at less cost."

For a free consultation on how to build your brand and sales revenue, call 877-382-0922 or go to https://247liveit.com . Monthly SEO packages are available.

