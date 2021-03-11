248.82 Thousand MT Growth in Gelatin Market 2020-2024 | 41% Growth to Come from Europe | Technavio
Mar 11, 2021, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gelatin market is expected to grow by 248.81 thousand MT, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period.
The rising preference for convenience foods and beverages is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as rising raw material costs might challenge growth.
Gelatin Market: Material Landscape
Based on the material, the market saw maximum growth in the pig skin segment. The production of gelatin from pig skin is short, and the pre-treatment requires less time. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in this segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Gelatin Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 41% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. The presence of large manufacturers and increasing demand for gelatin in industries such as personal care and F&B will be crucial in driving the growth of the gelatin market in Europe over the forecast period.
Germany and France are the key markets for gelatin in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA, North America, and South America.
Major Three Vendors in Gelatin Market:
Darling Ingredients Inc.
Darling Ingredients Inc. operates its business through segments such as Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The company offers gelatin for pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, fuel, bio-energy, and fertilizer industries.
Ewald-Gelatine GmbH
Ewald-Gelatine GmbH operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers gelatin for food, pet food, and feed.
Gelita AG
Gelita AG operates its business through segments such as Gelatine, Collagen Peptides, Fat, Proteins, Minerals, and Hemostats. The company offers gelatin for food, pharmaceutical, and specialties applications.
Companies Covered:
- Darling Ingredients Inc.
- Ewald-Gelatine GmbH
- Gelita AG
- GELNEX
- India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd.
- Juncà Gelatines SL
- Lapi Gelatine Spa
- Nitta Gelatin Inc.
- Tessenderlo Group NV
- Trobas Gelatine BV
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Nutraceuticals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Photography - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Personal care - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Raw Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Raw Material
- Pig skin - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Bovine hides - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Bones - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Raw Material
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver- Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Darling Ingredients Inc.
- Ewald-Gelatine GmbH
- Gelita AG
- GELNEX
- India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd.
- Juncà Gelatines SL
- Lapi Gelatine Spa
- Nitta Gelatin Inc.
- Tessenderlo Group NV
- Trobas Gelatine BV
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
