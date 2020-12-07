24By7Security Achieves CMMC Registered Provider Organization (RPO) Accreditation

In January 2020, the Department of Defense (DoD) released the new certification program to strengthen cybersecurity throughout its 300,000-contractor supply chain also known as the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). The CMMC standard offers five cybersecurity certification levels , ranging from Basic to Advanced, and encompasses 17 domains, 171 practices, 43 capabilities, and a variety of regulatory requirements.

Initially, all contractors must meet Basic certification requirements in order to bid on select DoD contracts. Ultimately, they must successfully achieve the appropriate level of certification for their organization in order to bid on any DoD contract.

In recent months, the CMMC Accreditation Body has been screening applicants for Registered Provider Organization (RPO) status, which enables them to assist contractors in preparing for CMMC. 24By7Security is proud to be among the first cybersecurity firms to earn RPO status. Registered Provider Organizations are authorized by the CMMC Accreditation Body to represent themselves as familiar with the basic constructs of the CMMC standard, provide CMMC consulting services, list in the CMMC marketplace, and display the official logo. RPOs must also train and maintain Registered Practitioners within their organizations and abide by the Code of Professional Conduct.

CMMC Readiness Service

When the CMMC program was released, the 24By7Security team began studying every aspect of the standard, gaining important expertise in the certification levels and multilayered requirements.

"Our goal was to develop a CMMC Readiness Service that would successfully prepare DoD contractors for certification," said Rema Deo, CEO and Managing Director of 24By7Security. "It is by far the most comprehensive readiness program we have ever created, and the research and development effort was exhaustive."

24By7Security also developed a proprietary programmatic tool that accounts for all elements required by the complex model, enabling the CMMC Readiness Service to be performed consistently and thoroughly, and helping contractors achieve certification efficiently. The company is currently offering a complimentary consultation for DoD contractors who wish to learn more about CMMC. See www.cmmc-readiness.com for more information on CMMC.

About 24By7Security Inc (CMMC RPO)

24By7Security is a highly credentialed and experienced cybersecurity firm providing award-winning cybersecurity and regulatory compliance services to a wide range of organizations. Respected for developing innovative solutions for federal, state, and local clients, 24By7Security is certified by the State of Florida as a woman- and minority-owned business. To learn more, visit https://24by7security.com. To access 24By7Security through the CMMC Marketplace, visit https://portal.cmmcab.org/marketplace/24by7security-inc-rpo/.

