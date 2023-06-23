New Role Enhances Company Focus on Cybersecurity Risk Management and Remediation Services

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 24By7Security, Inc. (24By7Security) today announced that Nitin Chowdhry has joined the firm as Director of Cybersecurity Services, a strategic new position responsible for further development of the firm's cybersecurity practice and delivery of a full range of cybersecurity services to clients. 24By7Security is an award-winning cybersecurity and compliance firm providing tip-of-the-spear security solutions and advisory services throughout the U.S.

24By7Security Announces Director of Cybersecurity Services

"Our mission is to help clients keep pace with fast-moving cyberthreats and advances in cybersecurity safeguards and technologies," said Sanjay Deo, President and Founder of 24By7Security. "Nitin Chowdhry has demonstrated a similar commitment, and his experience and leadership skills will be instrumental in steering and strengthening our cybersecurity practice."

Nitin Chowdhry has more than 20 years of experience in cybersecurity risk management, most recently at a Big Four firm as director of advisory services, where he played a pivotal role in delivering risk-based cyber strategies to a diverse industry range of client stakeholders at the executive and C-level. Prior to that he managed information security for a premier national health plan.

Among his professional qualifications, Nitin is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and previously held HITRUST Certified CSF Practitioner and Archer Certified Consultant designations. He holds a master's degree in information security and a bachelor's in computer science from Eastern Michigan University and is currently pursuing an Executive MBA at the University of Michigan.

About 24By7Security, Inc.

Since 2013, 24By7Security, Inc. has provided award-winning cybersecurity and compliance services in a wide range of industries, bringing more than 100 collective years of experience to hospitality, healthcare, financial services, defense, education, and other industries throughout the U.S. The firm's professionals have completed thousands of security assessments and are experts in compliance requirements for federal and industry regulations including CMMC, CCPA, FFIEC, GLBA, HIPAA, HITRUST, ISO/IEC 27001, NIST CSF, PCI DSS, SOC/SSAE, and others.

24By7Security is a Qualified Security Assessor authorized by the PCI Security Standards Council to assess against the PCI Data Security Standard and validate compliance; a HITRUST Authorized Readiness Licensee able to assist organizations in adopting the HITRUST Cybersecurity Framework, including v11; and a Registered Provider Organization authorized by the CyberAB to provide CMMC Readiness Services to Department of Defense contractors. To learn more, visit https://www.24By7Security.com.

#DontRiskITSecureIT

Press Contact: Rema Deo, 844-55-CYBER ext. 708, https://www.24by7security.com/

SOURCE 24By7Security, Inc.