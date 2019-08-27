24By7Security announces partnership with South Florida Executive Roundtable

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 24By7Security is delighted to officially announce a new partnership with the prestigious South Florida Executive Roundtable (SFER) organization.

The South Florida Executive Roundtable is a C-Suite forum where executives share and provide insight, perspective, and knowledge in a unique and interactive setting. The organization is comprised of mid to senior level professionals from the corporate and service sectors, primarily from within Florida and LATAM.

With this new and exciting opportunity, 24By7Security is pleased to be sponsoring and participating in South Florida Executive Roundtable events in all areas of South Florida from Miami-Dade to Broward County to Palm Beach County. The company will join the ranks of other high-profile companies and organizations like Bank United and the Miami Super Bowl LIV Host Committee to name a few.

"Cybercrime especially Ransomware is rising at an unprecedented scale and is affecting companies of all sizes in all markets," says Sanjay Deo, President of 24By7Security. "We believe that this partnership with South Florida Executive Roundtable will give us the opportunity to educate many more members of industry on the growing trends in cybersecurity and compliance."

24By7Security looks forward to adding a cybersecurity and compliance presence to South Florida Executive Roundtable events and making this a mutually beneficial association.

About 24By7Security, Inc.

24By7Security provides a robust menu of Cybersecurity and Compliance services, contemplating security and privacy needs in a variety of industries, including those which are heavily regulated. Some featured services include but are not limited to Cyber Security Risk Assessments, Cyber Board Advisory Services, Virtual CISO services, Vulnerability Assessments and Penetration Testing, Cyber Incident Management, Training, and many more. We offer compliance services to regulated industries such as Healthcare (HIPAA), Financial Services, Education and others. 24By7Security leverages relevant industry standards such as NIST Cybersecurity Framework, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53. The company has won multiple awards in cybersecurity and compliance, notable among those is the 2018 Gold Award for HIPAA Compliance awarded by the Info Security Products guide. We have also been selected by publications among the Top 10 Healthcare IT Security Solution Providers and the 10 Fastest Growing Cybersecurity Companies. To learn more, visit www.24By7Security.com. #DontRiskITSecureIT

Press Contact:

Rema Deo

844-55-CYBER ext. 708

contact@24By7Security.com

SOURCE 24By7Security, Inc.

