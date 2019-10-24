24By7Security Forms Partnership with Cloud Range

MIAMI, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 24By7Security has partnered with trailblazer Cloud Range, a cyber range simulation experience to help close the cybersecurity skills gap.

Cloud Range is a simulation-based cyber defense training platform for SOC teams to help ensure they have the proper skills and experience to detect and remediate any type of cyber-attack. Organizations can take advantage of the most advanced cybersecurity training available while bypassing the need to invest in cyber range infrastructure, technology, trainers and administrators, thereby reducing capital expenditures.

"The addition of 24By7Security to the Cloud Range Network is a huge step toward addressing the increasing global threat landscape," said Debbie Gordon, CEO of Cloud Range Cyber.

With a critical shortage of IT security professionals worldwide, it is becoming more and more difficult for businesses to appropriately staff their cybersecurity teams and purchase the needed infrastructure for cybersecurity defense. This gap increasingly leaves organizations more vulnerable to further risk. Organizational leaders, however, can now maximize their investments in security tools, knowing that they can hire and train SOC operations staff quickly and effectively by training them on Cloud Range's virtual cyber range platform.

Cloud Range training can be conducted either remotely or at a customer's workplace. Administered by highly skilled Cloud Range instructors, the training courses include introductory sessions and advanced simulations, covering essential security scenarios. These can vary from incident response, forensics, as well as tailored custom scenarios.

Cyber-defenders are required to have the training and experience needed to protect their organizations, but industry certifications and vendor training are not enough to ensure they are prepared for live combat.

"Cloud Range's deep understanding of complex cyber range trainings, its customizable platform and cyber range environments adds incredible value to 24By7Security's existing service portfolio," said Sanjay Deo, President of 24By7Security. "We are confident this partnership will help remedy the growing need to train employees in real world attacks as they tend to be the weakest link in a company's security infrastructure."

24By7Security's new partnership with Cloud Range will further help solve the most critical customer challenge: the cybersecurity skills gap, which has a direct impact on every organization's security posture, while ensuring that SOC teams gain the actual "live combat skills" and ability to practice addressing any complex cyber threat.

About 24By7Security, Inc.

24By7Security provides a robust menu of Cybersecurity and Compliance services, contemplating security and privacy needs in a variety of industries, including those which are heavily regulated such as Healthcare, Financial Services, Education and others. 24By7Security leverages relevant industry standards such as NIST Cybersecurity Framework, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53. To learn more, visit www.24By7Security.com.

About Cloud Range, Inc.

Cloud Range provides the first consumption-based cyber range for enterprises and MSSPs. Organizations can take advantage of the most advanced cybersecurity training available while bypassing the need to invest in cyber range infrastructure, technology, trainers and administrators. To learn more, visit https://www.cloudrangecyber.com/

