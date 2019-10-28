24By7Security Gives Back with Next-Generation Cyber Education Initiative at Nova Southeastern University

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rema Deo, Managing Director of 24By7Security, will speak to college students about cyber hygiene at Nova Southeastern University (NSU) in honor of Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

As part of its popular Next-Generation Education Initiative, premier cybersecurity and compliance advisory firm 24By7Security meets with area students in October to share tips on how to stay safe and secure online. The discussion at NSU aims to help raise awareness of cybersecurity risks, social media use risks, and widespread regulatory requirements among college students.

The threat landscape of cyber-attacks continues to grow as the dependence of mobile and connected devices drastically increases. According to the National Cyber Security Alliance, prevention is essential in helping to prevent cybercrime, which includes online identity theft, financial fraud, stalking, bullying, hacking and beyond. Attacks can harm victims' reputations and personal safety.

For Rema Deo, the way forward is reinforcement.

"Cyber hygiene is so critical for our day-to-day routine," said Rema Deo. "It's through constant reinforcement that we can ensure our future leaders know how to implement proper cyber hygiene. If, for instance, your dentist did not tell you every six months how important it was to brush and floss your teeth twice a day, we probably would not follow their advice regularly."

24By7Security is a National Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion, a program representing dedicated participants who promote a safer, more secure and more trusted internet.

This Next-Generation Education Initiative was created for the younger generation as they are the denizens of the internet today, with all the inherent risks and rewards.

"More importantly, they are tomorrow's business professionals, and we hope that our efforts will better prepare them to work securely in cyberspace, and to help others do so as well," Deo said.

The invite-only talk will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 on NSU's Davie campus.

"Awareness is the first step in protecting against cyber-attacks, but skills on how to prevent and mitigate such cyber-attacks demonstrate a higher level of defense," said Dr. Yair Levy, Professor of Information Systems and Cybersecurity Director, Center for Information Protection, Education, and Research of NSU.

About 24By7Security, Inc.

24By7Security provides a robust menu of Cybersecurity and Compliance services, contemplating security and privacy needs in a variety of industries, including those which are heavily regulated such as Healthcare, Financial Services, Education and others. 24By7Security leverages relevant industry standards such as NIST Cybersecurity Framework, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53. To learn more, visit www.24By7Security.com.

#DontRiskITSecureIT

Press Contact

Rema Deo

844-55-CYBER ext. 708

contact@24By7Security.com

Website: 24By7Security.com

SOURCE 24By7Security, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.24by7security.com

