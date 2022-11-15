24By7Security names Ryan Sanders Vice President of Healthcare & Advisory Services

The cybersecurity and compliance consulting firm announces a strategic promotion.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 24By7Security has announced the promotion of Ryan Sanders to the position of Vice President of Healthcare & Advisory Services. In this new capacity, Ryan Sanders will be responsible for elevating the company's Healthcare practice to new heights. He will be responsible for expanding the company's Healthcare cybersecurity and compliance practice.

Ryan Sanders joined 24By7Security in 2021 as the Healthcare VCISO Practice Leader. Specifically, he handled the growth and expansion of the VCISO practice focusing on sales, marketing through various national channels. During that time, Ryan was credited with a variety of important accomplishments, including bringing in high profile clients to bolster 24By7Security's repertoire as well as creating a fully functioning VCISO practice that has become integral to the company's services and branding.

Prior to joining the company, over the previous 20+ years, Ryan managed healthcare information technology for national and regional health systems, most recently serving as a Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (VCISO) for a range of healthcare and hospital customers. He has dual master's degrees in business administration and information technology, is a Certified Information Security Manager through ISACA, and is an authority in HIPAA compliance and healthcare regulation. Ryan is an experienced leader and strategic thinker who excels at creating, implementing, and optimizing programs that enhance information security and produce significant financial gains.

According to Sanjay Deo, President of 24By7Security, "We are very pleased to be giving Ryan a chance to use his years of industry experience to work with our organization to better serve our customers. Ryan will assist 24By7Security to provide our customers with the high-quality services they deserve while enabling us to achieve our goals for growth as a company. As you may know, 24By7Security has a long-standing policy of promoting from within whenever possible. That way, both our staff and customers benefit from the knowledge and skills acquired over time while ensuring the continued high quality of our brand."

About 24By7Security, Inc.

24By7Security provides a robust menu of cybersecurity and compliance advisory services in a variety of industries, both regulated and non-regulated, including healthcare, financial services, education, and others. Promulgating applicable industry standards such as the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171, and CMMC, the firm's experienced and highly credentialed staff include CMMC Registered Practitioners, PCI Qualified Security Assessors, Certified CSF Practitioners, Certified Information Security Systems Professionals, Healthcare Information Security and Privacy Practitioners, and others. The award-winning firm is certified as a Registered Provider Organization by the CMMC Accreditation Body, as a Qualified Security Assessor by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council and as a HITRUST Authorized Readiness Licensee. To learn more, visit https://www.24By7Security.com.

#DontRiskITSecureIT

SOURCE 24By7Security, Inc.