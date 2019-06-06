24By7Security welcomes new Executive Principal

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 24By7Security is pleased to officially announce the appointment of industry veteran Michael Orenchuk as Principal of Cyber Board Advisory Services (CBAS).

24By7Security has established a Cyber Board Advisory Services (CBAS) Practice to advance Board of Directors and C-Suite Executive understanding of the characteristics of a mature and comprehensive Cybersecurity Program, in order to provide improved Board and Executive support, direction and oversight for their Cybersecurity Programs as obligated by their leadership, fiscal and regulatory accountabilities.

This service will also be targeted towards CIOs and CISOs that may not have the access to resources to develop or maintain a comprehensive and mature Cyber Security program. CBAS will help them evaluate the efficacy and effectiveness of their Cyber Security Program to protect their corporate information and system assets at an acceptable level of risk. CBAS will also assist executive management in developing a short-term and long-term plan that can be communicated to the Board while establishing a way to measure progress and educate the Board of the requirements and funding needed to address those cybersecurity requirements.

Michael Orenchuk has over 35 years of broad executive IT experience in fields such as healthcare, banking, and telecommunications. He has worked with companies like GuideWell Source, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Bank of America ranging from positions as a Senior Vice President to a CISO. He is a respected leader within the field of Cybersecurity. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Science from the University of Phoenix.

In the words of 24By7Security President Sanjay Deo, "We are pleased to be growing our arsenal of services with strong industry leaders like Mike Orenchuk on our team. We see a huge opportunity for Cyber Board Advisory Services and we believe that the launch of CBAS is a great step forward in our mission to delight our customers with superior Cybersecurity and Compliance services".

The leadership addition of Michael Orenchuk comes as 24By7Security is experiencing steady growth with a strong demand for its Cybersecurity expertise and Security Risk Assessments among other flagship services. With the new addition of our Cyber Board Advisory Services, the company expects to continue 2019 strong with excellent momentum, an increasing client base, and an expanding office base.

About 24By7Security, Inc.

24By7Security provides a robust menu of Cybersecurity and Compliance services, contemplating security and privacy needs in a variety of industries, including those which are heavily regulated. Some featured services include but are not limited to HIPAA Compliance, Security Risk Assessments, Cyber Board Advisory Services, Virtual CISO services, Vulnerability Assessment, Cyber Incident Management, Training, and many more. We offer compliance services to regulated industries such as Healthcare, Financial Services, Education and others. 24By7Security leverages relevant industry standards such as NIST Cybersecurity Framework, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53. The company has won multiple awards in cybersecurity and compliance. To learn more, visit https://www.24By7Security.com.

Press Contact:

Rema Deo

844-55-CYBER ext. 708

contact@24By7Security.com

SOURCE 24By7Security, Inc.

