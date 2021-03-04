24By7Security Wins Gold and Bronze for CMMC Readiness and Women in Cybersecurity

The IT World Awards are industry and peer recognitions from Network Products Guide honoring achievements of world's best in organizational performance, product and service innovations, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployments, product management and engineering, customer satisfaction, and public relations in information technology and cybersecurity. Judges from a broad spectrum of industry from around the world participated, and their average scores determined the 2020 award winners. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a virtual awards ceremony in November.

"It's an honor to be named a winner by IT World Awards for this esteemed industry and peer recognition," said Sanjay Deo. "This further validates our position as a company poised to successfully provide CMMC Readiness services to ensure that appropriate levels of cybersecurity practices and processes are in place for the vendor base of the Department of Defense."

In upcoming months, the Department of Defense will require all companies that form its Defense Industrial Base (DIB) to be certified against CMMC standards. In response to increased cybersecurity threats across the defense supply chain, the Department of Defense has established this new security measure to protect sensitive data residing on systems and networks owned by defense contractors.

The 24By7Security team is experienced in preparing organizations for cybersecurity audits, regulatory compliance, and certification readiness. Certification readiness and preparation are the most arduous part of the certification process. The company's CMMC readiness assessment will help organizations identify their gaps against CMMC requirements and can guide organizations through the process of readiness leading to certification.

For a complete list of the 2020 IT World Award winners announced this week, visit this LINK.

About 24By7Security, Inc.

24By7Security provides a robust menu of Cybersecurity and Compliance services, contemplating security and privacy needs in a variety of industries, including those which are regulated such as Healthcare, Financial Services, Education and others. 24By7Security leverages relevant industry standards such as NIST Cybersecurity Framework, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171 and CMMC. To learn more, visit www.24By7Security.com.

