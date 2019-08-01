24By7Security Wins Two Gold Awards for Innovation and Security Services at 2019 CEO World Awards

"These awards recognize the greatest period of innovation in our history," said Rema Deo, CEO and Managing Director of 24By7Security. "We have created so many new services, programs and initiatives this year, and we're still going strong. We also owe a debt of gratitude to our clients, whose confidence and loyalty have helped make this progress possible."

The security firm launched four new 'Readiness Services' designed to help businesses address new and modified legislation, along with a trail-blazing framework for cybersecurity incident response planning, user training and testing, and plan implementation. The company also introduced CISO Councils in South Florida, Orlando and Tampa, and a new HIPAA Happenings series in South Florida to promote information sharing among Chief Information Security Officers and healthcare professionals.

In another landmark innovation, 24By7Security launched a Next-Generation Education initiative in which company executives work with several universities in South Florida to raise the awareness of cybersecurity, and the risks of social media use, among high school and college students.

"Since our inception in 2013, we've grown our business steadily," said Sanjay Deo, President and Founder of 24By7Security. "However, in the past year we've made significant advances in our service portfolio. It's very satisfying to have our progress recognized with these Gold Awards from CEO World."

In 2018, 24By7Security won Gold Awards for Innovation at the Business & Innovation Awards and for Service Excellence in HIPAA Compliance Consulting from the Information Security Products Guide.

24By7Security provides a robust menu of Cybersecurity and Compliance services, contemplating security and privacy needs in a variety of industries, including those which are heavily regulated. Some featured services include but are not limited to HIPAA Compliance, Security Risk Assessments, Cyber Board Advisory Services, Virtual CISO services, Vulnerability Assessment, Cyber Incident Management, Training, and many more. We offer compliance services to regulated industries such as Healthcare, Financial Services, Education and others. 24By7Security leverages relevant industry standards such as NIST Cybersecurity Framework, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53. The company has won multiple awards in cybersecurity and compliance. To learn more, visit www.24By7Security.com.

