24HR Sliding Door Repair Launches Franchise Expansion Amid Booming Home Repair Market

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 24HR Sliding Door Repair , Florida's trusted leader in residential and commercial sliding door repair, is proud to announce the launch of its nationwide franchise opportunity (35 States). The company, founded by entrepreneur Dmitry Ponomariov , has built its success on exceptional customer service, attention to detail, and a relentless commitment to client satisfaction.

Dmitry Ponomariov 24HR Sliding Door Repair

With homeowners spending record amounts on repairs and renovations, the timing couldn't be better. The U.S. home-service market is projected to grow more than 10% annually, while the windows and doors market reached $27.7 billion in 2023, expanding at a 3.4% CAGR through 2030. Aging housing stock—more than half of U.S. homes were built before 1980—continues to drive demand for repair services, creating a booming environment for entrepreneurs entering the space.

"Our goal is to help individuals to open a US service-based business and to give back to communities and hungry children," said Dmitry Ponomariov, Founder and CEO. "I started this business with no industry experience, just hard work and persistence. Today, our systems and support make it possible for franchisees to achieve the same results."

Franchise owners receive full operational training, marketing management, and vendor support through a streamlined, scalable model. Each franchise is backed by national SEO, advertising, and a reputation that keeps customers returning.

For more information about franchising with 24HR Sliding Door Repair, visit https://www.24hr-sliding-door-repair.com/franchise-opportunities/ or call 877-299-9179.

About 24HR Sliding Door Repair

Established in Naples , FL, 24HR Sliding Door Repair provides professional sliding door repair and maintenance services throughout Florida, with a strong presence in major markets including Tampa , Orlando , Miami , and Palm Beach , specializing in rollers, tracks, handles, locks, and glass replacement for commercial and residential clients. Built on reliability, integrity, and quality craftsmanship, the company is expanding through franchising to serve communities nationwide.

Media Contact

Franchise Development

24HR Sliding Door Repair

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 877-299-9179

Disclaimer: This franchising information is not intended as an offer to sell a franchise or the solicitation of an offer to buy a franchise. Certain states regulate the offer and sale of franchises. If you are a resident of one of these states, we will not offer or sell you a franchise unless and until we have complied with the applicable pre-sale filing, registration, and disclosure requirements in your state.

SOURCE 24HR Sliding Door Repair