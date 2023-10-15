24markets.com Expands Portfolio to Include 2,000 Instruments for All Account Holders

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ever-evolving financial landscape, traders seek platforms that offer more than just the basics. Success in modern trading demands a versatile array of options and tools to execute strategies effectively, analyze market trends, and mitigate risks. Service providers that understand this crucial need and adapt accordingly find themselves as the go-to choices for traders who are serious about maximizing their gains.

24markets.com , a reputable broker with years of dedicated service, recognizes this essential requirement and has significantly expanded its offerings to include more than 2,000 financial assets. Operating as a regulated brand, the company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of service, ensuring that clients can focus on what they do best.

"At 24markets.com, integrity and honesty are not mere words for us; they are the foundation of our operations. By adhering to robust tier-1 banking protocols and subjecting ourselves to the rigorous oversight of global regulators, we demonstrate our commitment to transparency and reliability." stated Kyle Loughburn, 24markets.com spokesperson. "For years, we have stood by our clients, providing them with dependable CFDs trading options. Today, we are proud to announce the expansion of our asset index to encompass up to 2,000 diverse assets, ranging from stocks, commodities, forex and indices. Paired with swift order execution, competitive spreads, and unwavering 24/7 support, we aim to not just raise the bar but set entirely new industry benchmarks."

An all-inclusive trading zone

24markets.com is a renowned trading brand that ensures a seamless trading experience for clients. Along with multiple account types to fit multiple financial needs, the broker also offers a demo account to help the users get started risk-free. Moreover, the company includes a reliable support team and educational resources to guide traders in their decision-making.

"Our unwavering commitment has always centered around delivering top-class services within a regulated and secure framework," added Loughburn. "Our streamlined account application process, user-friendly platform, swift payment methods, training facilities and affiliate programs enable trading that is transparent and enriching for our users. Forever pushing the envelope, we are on a quest to harness novel technological advancements and craft a service that resonates with the distinct ethos of every trader."

About 24markets.com

24markets.com is an FSCA-regulated broker marked by an extensive variety of offerings and a competitive trading ecosystem. The brand has been facilitating its clients with a simple registration procedure, alongside educational support, amid secure conditions since 2014. The brokerage firm now integrates up to 2000 financial instruments, ranging from currency pairs and stocks to crypto, to provide traders with more freedom of choice. Moreover, the firm incorporates industry-leading platforms like WebTrader and MT5, where traders can access several analytical tools and valuable features to elevate their market experience. Ultimately, 24markets.com features an all-encompassing trading system infused with up-to-date resources and seamless amenities essential to set traders at the forefront of market leadership.

Website: https://24markets.com/

