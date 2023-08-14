24Markets.com Leads the Way: Introduces a New Dimension in Partnership Programs and Affiliate Trading

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Affiliate programs have reached unprеcеdеntеd lеvеls of popularity in thе trading rеalm,  thanks to thе valuе-added bеnеfits they offеr. Within this еvolving landscapе,  24markets.com stands out with its new and еxcеptional affiliatе and partnership programs. The world-renowned regulated broker provides an enticing opportunity for usеrs to bolstеr their incomе, offering up to 40% in bonuses. Coupled with a suite of other advantages, this initiative underscores the broker's commitment to redefining the trading еxpеriеncе.

"At 24markets.com, we remain steadfast in our dedication to augmenting the financial freedom of each of our clients," stated Kyle Loughburn, 24markets.com spokesperson. "It is with immense pride that we now unveil our latest addition: a new set of affiliate programs. These meticulously tailored schemes, designed for both novice and seasoned traders, allocate incentives reaching up to $1200 CPA. This is yet another step in our consistent efforts to make trading a beneficial endeavor for all market participants."

An innovative channel to financial markets

24markets.com is a prominent online broker, regulated by the FSCA and offering diverse tradable assets and unique resources to traders. The firm successfully caters to trading enthusiasts by offering a range of optimal financial solutions.

"At 24markets.com, our primary goal is to equip traders with the most valuable instruments and tools required for thriving in the ever-fluctuating financial domain," added Loughburn. "For this purpose, we integrate a seamless account registration process, high-technology platforms, extensive assets index, and several other features to support our clients through every phase of their trading journey. As we set our sights into the future, we aim to continually improve our offerings, maintaining our reputation as a top choice for traders worldwide."

About 24markets.com

24markets.com is a licensed brokerage platform providing cutting-edge infrastructure. The broker empowers its clients to effortlessly explore over 2000 financial instruments, ranging from forex and stocks to cryptocurrencies. To serve a wide-ranging client base, the broker also offers four classic accounts and two specialized ECN accounts, each marked by unique attributes and different deposit thresholds. Moreover, the brand assimilates leading platforms like MT5, affiliate programs, and secure payment methods, among other facilities, to cultivate a versatile environment. 24markets.com establishes itself as a leading trading forum, catering to the demands of both newcomers and seasoned traders alike under a strict regulatory framework. 

Website: https://24markets.com/

SOURCE 24markets.com

