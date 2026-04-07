24PET BY PETPLACE LAUNCHES 24PETSHELTER INTRODUCING A MORE POWERFUL WAY TO SUPPORT SHELTERS

New cloud-based platform debuts at Animal Care Expo. Aimed at reducing administrative burden and easing operations with streamlined technology and an innovative partnership model that includes free microchips.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 24Pet by PetPlace today announced the launch of 24PetShelter, a new cloud-based, mobile-friendly shelter management platform. The launch coincides with Animal Care Expo, the largest gathering of animal welfare professionals in North America.

24PetShelter shelter management software

Designed by the industry leaders in shelter-management solutions like PetPoint and Chameleon, 24PetShelter is the next generation of shelter software. This latest launch is part of the company's $15 million investment in technology innovation focused on supporting the life-saving work of animal shelters and rescue organizations.

Software to Help Shelters Save Time & Get Back to Their Mission

As a modern, mobile-first platform, 24PetShelter unifies operations – from intake to adoptions, to reporting, and more – into one place with an easy-to-use interface designed for real shelter workflows.

"Shelters don't need more complicated tools; they need modern, intuitive solutions that actually make their days easier," said Michael Landsberger, the general manager of 24Pet and PetPlace. "24PetShelter is designed to be easy to use from day one, so teams can get up and running quickly without heavy training."

Key product features of 24PetShelter include:

Cloud-based infrastructure and mobile-first design that's easy for staff and volunteers to use on the go.

End-to-end workflow management from intake to adoption.

Minimal onboarding time so shelters can get up and running faster than ever before.

Improved animal lifecycle management tools for better intake workflows and behavior tracking.

Built-in reporting and visibility for faster, smarter decisions.

Mobile-friendly tools for adoption and checkout.

Innovative Cost-Saving That Benefits Shelters & Protects Pets

Alongside the software, 24PetShelter introduces a partner plan designed to better support shelters financially, including one free microchip with every eligible adoption, a benefit that usually costs them anywhere from $5-$15 per microchip.

"With 24PetShelter, every adoption becomes an opportunity to ensure more pets stay safe long after they leave the shelter with built-in access to free microchips," said Jessica Nelson, director of client services at 24Pet. "No-cost microchips paired with the fee-free core software and enhanced donation capabilities in mobile checkout offer big financial benefits for animal welfare organizations."

Key highlights of the 24PetShelter partnership model include:

No monthly or annual software fees for the core product

A simple $5 adoption transaction fee when organizations use the Digital Checkout Experience

A free microchip with every eligible cat and dog adoption

A Phased Rollout Based on Shelter Needs

The initial release of 24PetShelter – referred to as our early adopter program – is designed for animal welfare organizations with straightforward operations, smaller teams, and core animal intake, outcome, and reporting needs.

Organizations will receive custom onboarding, direct access to product and support teams, and early visibility into new features as they are released. Shelters onboarding with 24PetShelter will also receive waived transaction fees through May 31.

As new product features release, 24PetShelter will be made available to animal shelters with more complex operational needs. If organizations have questions about the rollout timeline, they can contact 24Pet for more information.

A Launch Campaign Celebrating the Real Heroes

The 24PetShelter launch is supported by a celebratory campaign based on a simple truth: Shelter teams are the heroes behind every rescue and adoption. 24PetShelter is designed to be their trusty sidekick — handling the behind-the-scenes work so they can focus on their mission.

"Animal welfare professionals show up every day as heroes for the animals in their care," said Rebecca Pollard, vice president of marketing for 24Pet and PetPlace. "This launch and this campaign isn't about us – it's about them. We built 24PetShelter to support their work with a goal of giving them time back to do what they do best: saving lives."

Experience 24PetShelter at Animal Care Expo

Attendees of Animal Care Expo can experience 24PetShelter firsthand by visiting the 24Pet team at booth #411 for live demos and product walkthroughs. Organizations interested in learning more or signing up for the Early Adopter Program can visit:

https://www.24pet.com/products/24petshelter

About PetPlace & 24Pet

PetPlace® is a network of innovative products and services designed to support pet well-being, the pet parenting journey, and animal welfare organizations. 24Pet offers advanced shelter management software and trusted microchip solutions that assist the life-saving work of rescues, shelters, and veterinarians. Together they create one effective network designed to improve the lives of pets and the people who care for them.

PetPlace Holdings, LLC, and its subsidiaries, Pethealth Services (USA) LLC, Pethealth Services Inc., and HLP, Inc., are owned by Independence Pet Holdings, Inc. (IPH), an organization that manages a diverse and broad portfolio of modern pet health brands offering a range of pet insurance services, pet education, lost pet recovery services, and beyond across the U.S. and Canada. PetPlace.com | 24Pet.com

SOURCE 24Pet