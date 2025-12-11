24Petwatch Microchip Registry to Transition to PetPlace.com in 2026

The seamless move will bring trusted microchip protection and lost pet services together with expert pet care resources, all in one place.

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PetPlace today announced that the 24Petwatch Microchip Registry will officially move to PetPlace.com in 2026, making PetPlace the new digital home for all microchip registration and lost-pet protection services.

The current 24Petwatch.com website will shut down by the end of March and be redirected to PetPlace as part of this transition.

Puppy at an animal shelter with a 24Petwatch microchip and ID tag.

This move reflects the company's ongoing efforts to create a more connected and supportive experience for pet parents by combining reliable microchip registry services with valuable pet care tools, content, and educational resources.

"There will be no disruption to lost pet services," says Miriam Laibson, director of registry for 24Petwatch. "All registered microchip data and pet parent account information will be securely transferred to PetPlace.com, ensuring uninterrupted support and protection for pets."

1 in 4 pets get lost or go missing in their lifetime, highlighting the continued need for fast and reliable microchipping and lost pet services. As part of PetPlace, the 24Petwatch microchip registry will continue to be North America's largest registry, helping to reunite over 750,000 lost pets and get them safely back home.

Pet parents do not need to take any action at this time. When it is time to access accounts through PetPlace, users will receive a secure link via email prompting them to reset their password to access their PetPlace account.

What Pet Parents Can Expect

— All existing microchip and membership information will move securely to PetPlace.com. No lapse in lost pet services — There will be no changes to lost pet services during or after this transition. Pet parents will be able to report a lost or found pet at PetPlace.com. Our expert 24Petwatch reunification team remains committed to supporting lost pets.





— There will be no changes to lost pet services during or after this transition. Pet parents will be able to report a lost or found pet at PetPlace.com. Our expert 24Petwatch reunification team remains committed to supporting lost pets. Same trusted protection with added benefits — PetPlace will offer user-friendly account access plus expert pet care articles, guidance, and tools designed to help pet parents at every stage of pet parenthood.

Pet parents will be notified via email as their accounts are transitioned. They will be encouraged to set up a new password to log in, verify their pet's information, and explore new features and resources built to support safety and wellbeing.

A Future-Focused Approach to Pet Protection

By unifying lost-pet support with ongoing care education, the transition represents a meaningful step toward strengthening every stage of pet parenthood.

"We're excited for pet parents to enjoy the benefits of a more connected experience at PetPlace," says Rebecca Pollard, Interim President and Vice President of Marketing for PetPlace. "This change supports our mission to keep pets protected — not only when they go missing, but every day of their lives."

Additional Details & Customer Support

Pet parents with microchips registered with 24Petwatch will receive email updates before, during, and after the transition to ensure confidence and readiness at each step. Visit PetPlace.com for more information.

About PetPlace

PetPlace® is a pet care platform that combines innovative products and services designed to support pet well-being, the pet parenting journey, and animal welfare organizations. PetPlace is committed to creating a world where pet care is easy for all, and every pet thrives in a loving home. PetPlace Holdings, LLC, and its subsidiaries, Pethealth Services (USA) LLC, Pethealth Services Inc., HLP, Inc., and PetPlace Insurance Agency, LLC, are owned by Independence Pet Holdings, Inc. (IPH), an organization that manages a diverse and broad portfolio of modern pet health brands offering a range of pet insurance services, pet education, lost pet recovery services, and beyond across the U.S. and Canada. PetPlace.com

