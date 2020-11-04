24th Annual Meyer Outlet Sale Begins On November 11th

VALLEJO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

The widely popular annual Meyer Outlet Sale at Bay Area, California-based Meyer Corporation, U.S. – one of the largest cookware companies in America – returns for its 24TH anniversary with once a year savings on top brand kitchen products. Holiday shoppers will enjoy 30-70 percent savings on hundreds of kitchen products – such as cookware, bakeware, pantryware, stoneware, teakettles, tools and gadgets, cutlery, and more – from leading brands, including Anolon, Circulon, Hestan, Breville, Farberware, BonJour, Ayesha, Rachael Ray, and LocknLock.

Beginning a few weeks earlier this year, and updated to accommodate COVID-19, this year's event takes place at one location only, in Fairfield, CA.

Further Details and Bonus Shopping Incentives :

All COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, including social distancing and face coverings required.





New this year, option to buy online and pickup at the outlet location. For more information, visit http://sale.meyerus.com/





Extra discounts with 30 percent off coupon – Shoppers can download a 30 percent off coupon at meyerus.com/sale for additional savings off already discounted items.





– Shoppers can download a 30 percent off coupon at for additional savings off already discounted items. 10 Percent Off for Military and First Responders – please visit www.meyerus/sale.com for guidelines.





– please visit for guidelines. Free Cookware Recycling – Bring your old pots and pans to make room for the new! (And in the spirit of being earth-friendly, shoppers are kindly asked to bring carrying bags with them for transporting home their great deals.)





– Bring your old pots and pans to make room for the new! (And in the spirit of being earth-friendly, shoppers are kindly asked to bring carrying bags with them for transporting home their great deals.) Donation Match – Meyer will accept donations for the Vallejo -based Humane Society of the North Bay and match those donations up to $15,000 . Established in 1986, the nonprofit offers shelter and adoption services for homeless animals.





– Meyer will accept donations for the -based Humane Society of the North Bay and match those donations up to . Established in 1986, the nonprofit offers shelter and adoption services for homeless animals. Free Parking

WHEN:

Dates: Wednesday, November 11 through Sunday, November 22, 2020

Times: Monday-Sunday: 10 am – 6 pm, Opening Day: 8 am – 6 pm

ONE LOCATION:

300 Chadbourne Road

Fairfield, CA 94534

Exit 56 off Highway 12

For consumer inquiries : (707) 551-2800, and online at: www.meyerus.com/sale . Downloadable coupon, directions to sale location, and preview of discounted items available.

BACKGROUND:

Established in 1981 and headquartered in Vallejo, California, Meyer Corporation, U.S. is one of the largest cookware companies in America. Widely recognized brands manufactured and distributed by Meyer Corporation, U.S. include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, Breville®, Hestan, Ruffoni®, BonJour®, Rachael Ray®, and Ayesha™.

SOURCE Meyer Corporation, U.S.