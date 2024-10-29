24th ANNUAL SUTTER HOME FOR HOPE CAMPAIGN DRIVES DONATIONS TO NATIONAL BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION

Sutter Home fans are encouraged to join the winery in the fight against breast cancer

ST. HELENA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutter Home Family Vineyards, a longtime champion in the fight against breast cancer, announced its renewed commitment to fighting breast cancer with the launch of the 24th annual Sutter Home for Hope campaign. This year's initiative invites fans to join the winery in the fight for a cure by donating online or scanning QR codes on specially marked Sutter Home in-store signage.

For every QR code scanned, the winery will make a $1 donation to National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®, up to a total of $60,000. The campaign, which began on September 1, runs until December 31, 2024.

As part of the Sutter Home for Hope campaign, supporters can also help fund HOPE Kits, which provide comfort and encouragement to women undergoing breast cancer treatment. Each kit contains thoughtful items, such as fuzzy socks, tea, lip balm, an inspirational bracelet, lotion, a HOPE journal, and educational resources, designed to bring care and positivity during challenging times.

Since its inception in 2001, the Sutter Home for Hope initiative has raised over $1.7 million to support individuals affected by breast cancer. The campaign has a deep personal connection with Sutter Home, as it was inspired by Vera Trinchero Torres, a founding family member who was diagnosed with breast cancer. This year marks the tenth consecutive year of Sutter Home's partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

"Sutter Home for Hope was created to unite our community in the shared fight against breast cancer," said Ashley Jappe, director of marketing for Sutter Home. "We're proud to partner with National Breast Cancer Foundation for the tenth consecutive year, and we believe 2024 will be another impactful year of giving. Together with our fans, we're inspired to continue supporting those affected by breast cancer and to spread hope through every donation."

National Breast Cancer Foundation and Sutter Home share a commitment to empowering breast cancer patients through early detection, education, and support services.

"We are deeply grateful for Sutter Home's continued commitment to our mission," said Janelle Hail, founder and chief executive officer of National Breast Cancer Foundation. "Their generosity through the Sutter Home for Hope campaign has made a lasting impact by providing crucial resources and support for women facing breast cancer. Together, we can inspire hope and make a meaningful difference through early detection, education, and compassionate care."

Join the Sutter Home for Hope campaign today! Scan QR codes on specially marked Sutter Home in-store signage or donate online to help inspire hope and make a difference. For more information on how to get involved, visit www.sutterhome.com/sutter-home-for-hope/.

About Sutter Home

When the Trinchero family bought the Sutter Home Winery in 1948, they had vision, passion and a keen insight into consumer tastes. In the early 1970s, Sutter Home revolutionized the way Americans enjoyed wine when it created the first-ever White Zinfandel, introducing a new, sweeter style of wine—along with several other crowd-pleasing varietals—at an affordable price. By the 1980s and 1990s, Sutter Home became a household name as the second largest independent, family-owned winery in the United States. In 2005, the winery was the first to produce the groundbreaking single-serve, 187mL package in lightweight plastic bottles. Today, Sutter Home continues to reflect the evolution of its consumers, offering 24 different varietals in 750mL, 187mL and 1.5L bottles, plus 500mL Tetra Pak® packages. For more information visit www.SutterHome.com .

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 18 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/ .

