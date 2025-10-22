24X National Exchange Announces Appointment of Inaugural Board of Directors

The esteemed corporate executives on the Board will help guide the build out of the first national securities exchange approved by the SEC to operate 23/5

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Exchange announced today the formation of its inaugural Board of Directors for 24X National Exchange (the "Exchange"), the first national securities exchange approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to offer 23-hour weekday trading of U.S. equities under full regulatory oversight.

The board convenes proven senior executive leaders from the financial, legal, regulatory and investment communities who will guide the establishment of 24X National Exchange as the preeminent SEC-approved exchange to offer 23-hour-a-day trading in U.S. equities.

The appointed members of the Board of Directors are:

Diwa Cody – Market Structure and Policy Strategist, Jane Street

Jessica D'Alton – Executive Director and Head of Americas Market Structure & Liquidity Strategy at UBS

Howard Kramer – Former SEC attorney and Partner at national law firms

Daniel W. Lawrence – President & Chief Operating Officer of Investments at Red Apple Group

Ron Levi – Non-Executive Chairman, Firefly Capital and Ruleguard

Jose Marques – Chief Executive Officer, Intech Investment Management

"The establishment of this esteemed Board is a key milestone for 24X National Exchange as it begins its first phase of operation," said Dmitri Galinov, Founder and CEO of 24X. "This is a group of very accomplished leaders in their respective fields, and I am confident their collective strategic insight and experience will prove invaluable as we work to make 23-hour weekday trading a reality for U.S. equities worldwide."

In November 2024, the Exchange became the first national exchange to receive SEC approval to operate 23/5 trading hours, subject to the implementation of necessary modifications to Equity Data Plans and subsequent rule filings confirming its compliance with the Securities Exchange Act. Trading on 24X National Exchange commenced on October 14, 2025 with extended hours trading of U.S. equities from 4:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET on weekdays.

Pending final approvals and market infrastructure alignment, 24X National Exchange expects to launch 23/5 trading in the second half of 2026. In that phase, the Exchange will operate from 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday through 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, with a daily one-hour pause for operational maintenance.

About 24 Exchange

24X Bermuda Holdings LLC ("24 Exchange") is a privately held company with two primary operating subsidiaries: 24X Bermuda Limited, which allows seamless and cost-effective exchange of currency exposures; and 24X National Exchange LLC, the first national securities exchange approved by the SEC to operate 23 hours each weekday. 24 Exchange's mission is to enable cost-effective trades across a growing range of asset classes around the clock. 24 Exchange lowers the cost of exchanging assets in the global markets while delivering creative and unique workflows catered to each asset class. More information is available at https://24exchange.com/. 24X National Exchange will enable retail and institutional customers around the world to trade in U.S. equities via broker-dealers who are approved members. More information about 24X National Exchange is available at https://equities.24exchange.com/home.

