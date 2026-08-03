24X Sets New FX NDF and KRW Volume Records

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 24X Bermuda Limited ("24X") announced today that it set a new daily record for FX NDF volume on Friday, July 31st, processing more than $14.7 billion in FX NDF trades for its global institutional users. This new volume comes less than three months after setting a previous daily record of $12.2 billion in FX NDF trades. The company also set a new monthly FX NDF ADV record for July of more than $9.4 billion, and a new daily record for KRW (Korean Republic Won) volume of 7.1 billion.

24X CEO and Founder Dmitri Galinov said, "Handling increasing FX NDF volume records for some of the largest global financial institutions is precisely why we built the 24X platform. Our resilient platform has repeatedly and consistently proven its ability to serve surging order flow and in the process has become one of the largest liquidity source for global banks that trade FX NDFs. As liquidity accelerates, 24X's market data is becoming a leading source of valuable information for our clients. We built 24X to exceed the market's expectations for around-the-clock trading, and these latest volume records in FX NDF and Korean Won are proof of this success."

24X also offers Deliverable Swaps, Non-Deliverable Swaps, Metals and Spot products to institutional customers in addition to NDFs. Since its launch in 2019, 24X's multi-asset offering through a single interface has enabled market participants to access increased liquidity at lower cost.

About 24X

24X Bermuda Holdings LLC ("24 Exchange") is a privately held company with two primary operating subsidiaries: 24X Bermuda Limited, which allows seamless and cost-effective exchange of currency exposures; and 24X National Exchange LLC, the first national securities exchange approved by the SEC to operate 23 hours each weekday. 24X's mission is to enable cost-effective trades across a growing range of asset classes around the clock. 24X lowers the cost of exchanging assets in the global markets while delivering creative and unique workflows catered to each asset class. More information is available at https://24exchange.com/. 24X National Exchange enables retail and institutional customers around the world to trade in U.S. equities via broker-dealers who are approved members. More information about 24X National Exchange is available at https://equities.24exchange.com/home.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE 24 Exchange