24X Sets New Single Day FX NDF Trading Volume Record of Over $12.2 Billion

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 24X Bermuda Limited ("24X") announced today that it set a new daily record for FX NDF trading volume on Wednesday, May 6th, processing more than $12.2 billion in FX NDF trades for its global institutional users.

24X CEO and Founder Dmitri Galinov said, "Setting these increasing NDF daily trading volume records — first in March and again in May — reflects the resilience and scalability we designed into the 24X platform from day one. Whenever our institutional users surge their order flow in response to global market conditions, the platform rises to meet that demand without missing a beat. These volume records are the result of the network effect as 24X has become one of the largest liquidity sources for global banks that trade FX NDFs. Continuing to raise the bar for what the world's largest financial institutions can expect from an around-the-clock trading venue is precisely what we built 24X to do."

24X also offers Deliverable Swaps, Non-Deliverable Swaps, and Spot trading to institutional customers in addition to NDFs. Since its launch in 2019, 24X's multi-asset offering through a single trading interface has enabled market participants to access increased liquidity at lower cost. Through its subsidiary 24X National Exchange, trading in U.S. equities is available via broker-dealers who are approved members of the Exchange.

About 24X

24X Bermuda Holdings LLC ("24 Exchange") is a privately held company with two primary operating subsidiaries: 24X Bermuda Limited, which allows seamless and cost-effective exchange of currency exposures; and 24X National Exchange LLC, the first national securities exchange approved by the SEC to operate 23 hours each weekday. 24X's mission is to enable cost-effective trades across a growing range of asset classes around the clock. 24X lowers the cost of exchanging assets in the global markets while delivering creative and unique workflows catered to each asset class. More information is available at https://24exchange.com/. 24X National Exchange enables retail and institutional customers around the world to trade in U.S. equities via broker-dealers who are approved members. More information about 24X National Exchange is available at https://equities.24exchange.com/home.

Media Contact:

Eric Andrus, KARV

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SOURCE 24 Exchange