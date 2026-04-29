24X National Exchange's Response Letter Urges SEC Approval of Temporary Exemption to Launch Overnight Trading

Response highlights availability of consolidated overnight market data, NSCC readiness, and

the pro-competitive benefits of bringing 23/5 trading onto a regulated national exchange

STAMFORD, Conn., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 24X National Exchange LLC ("24X" or the "Exchange"), the first national securities exchange approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to offer 23-hour weekday trading of U.S. equities, has filed a response letter with the SEC that addresses public comments on its application for a temporary, conditional exemption that would permit the Exchange to commence overnight trading in U.S. equities during the 24X Market Session.

In its response letter, 24X urges the SEC to approve the narrowly tailored exemptive relief it is seeking so that 23/5 trading on a regulated national securities exchange can begin in short order. Such an approval would make a regulated exchange available sooner to traders, simultaneously bringing strengthened investor protections to the overnight market. 24X's letter is available here https://www.sec.gov/comments/s7-2026-06/s7202606-763747-2344775.pdf

The relief requested by 24X would remain in effect only until the Equity Data Plans are ready to collect, process, and disseminate quotation and transaction information during the 24X Market Session.

24X National Exchange CEO and Founder Dmitri Galinov said: "The global demand for U.S. equities does not stop when the traditional trading day ends, and neither should the protections of a regulated national securities exchange. Overnight trading is already happening today on less-regulated venues that offer limited transparency. Our proposal simply allows that activity to take place on a regulated exchange, with the full suite of investor protections, surveillance, and transparency that comes with it. The technology, the data, and the clearing infrastructure are catching up quickly — the only remaining question is whether U.S. investors will have the benefit of exchange-grade oversight while making overnight trades in U.S. equities."

24X filed its original application on December 15, 2025, and the SEC published the application for public comment on February 25, 2026.

Galinov added: "As the pioneering national exchange innovator, 24X should not have to wait any longer until the SIP is ready. This temporary exemption is a measured, pro-investor path that lets the market evolve into around-the-clock trading without compromising the core principles of the national market system."

About 24X

24X Bermuda Holdings LLC ("24 Exchange") is a privately held company with two primary operating subsidiaries: 24X Bermuda Limited, which allows seamless and cost-effective exchange of currency exposures; and 24X National Exchange LLC, the first national securities exchange approved by the SEC to operate 23 hours each weekday. 24X's mission is to enable cost-effective trades across a growing range of asset classes around the clock. 24X lowers the cost of exchanging assets in the global markets while delivering creative and unique workflows catered to each asset class. More information is available at https://24exchange.com/. 24X National Exchange will enable retail and institutional customers around the world to trade in U.S. equities via broker-dealers who are approved members. More information about 24X National Exchange is available at https://equities.24exchange.com/home.

Media Contact:

Eric Andrus, KARV

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SOURCE 24 Exchange