25,000 Sq. Ft. Fitness N Go Gym Goes to Online Auction in Port St. Lucie -- 120+ Pieces of Like-New Nautilus, Hammer Strength & Star Trac Equipment

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Auction Factory is conducting a liquidation of the Fitness N Go health club at 250 NW Peacock Blvd., putting more than 120 pieces of commercial fitness equipment on the block in an online auction. The sale closes Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The auction represents a turnkey opportunity for buyers to acquire a fully outfitted facility's equipment — most of it purchased new in 2022–2023 — at open-bid pricing.

The catalog includes:

Strength: Nautilus selectorized and plate-loaded line (rotary torso, abdominal crunch, back extension, biceps curl, triceps press, leg extension, incline press, Freedom Rack), Hammer Strength (MTS incline press, chest press, shoulder press, pectoral fly, row), and Fettle Fitness plate-loaded units.

Nautilus selectorized and plate-loaded line (rotary torso, abdominal crunch, back extension, biceps curl, triceps press, leg extension, incline press, Freedom Rack), Hammer Strength (MTS incline press, chest press, shoulder press, pectoral fly, row), and Fettle Fitness plate-loaded units. Cardio: Star Trac treadmills, upright bikes, ellipticals and cross trainers, StairMaster stair climbers, HIITMill and HIIT StairMaster units, and SciFit Pro 1.

Star Trac treadmills, upright bikes, ellipticals and cross trainers, StairMaster stair climbers, HIITMill and HIIT StairMaster units, and SciFit Pro 1. Free weights & functional: Urethane and hex dumbbell sets, dumbbell racks, kettlebells, medicine balls, slam balls, TANK MX all-surface sled, and exercise mats.

Urethane and hex dumbbell sets, dumbbell racks, kettlebells, medicine balls, slam balls, TANK MX all-surface sled, and exercise mats. Recovery & amenities: CRYO Lounge hydromassagers, KBL hybrid sun tanning beds, storage lockers.

CRYO Lounge hydromassagers, KBL hybrid sun tanning beds, storage lockers. Facility & office: LG 65" and 85" TVs, Behringer speakers, Xerox WorkCentre copier, office desks and chairs, file cabinets, plus appliances including a Kenmore Elite refrigerator, Whirlpool washer and dryer.

Auction Details

Bidding closes: Tuesday, May 26, 2026 — 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT / 6:00 MT / 5:00 PT)

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 — 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT / 6:00 MT / 5:00 PT) Preview: Tuesday, May 26, 2026 — 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on site

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 — 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on site Removal: Wednesday, May 27 through Friday, May 29 — 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. only

Wednesday, May 27 through Friday, May 29 — 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. only Location: 250 NW Peacock Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34986

250 NW Peacock Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34986 Payment: Due within 24 hours of close; a 15% buyer's premium applies. Pallet fees $50–$100 per pallet.

Due within 24 hours of close; a 15% buyer's premium applies. Pallet fees $50–$100 per pallet. Logistics: On-site pallet jack available for loading. Local white-glove delivery and nationwide shipping available — buyers must call May 27 or 28 to arrange.

Bidders are encouraged to use the platform's Max Bid feature and to review all auction terms.

Bid now: https://auctionfactory.com/auction_details.php?auction=4830&title=FITNESS+N+GO

About Auction Factory

Auction Factory is a full-service auction company specializing in commercial equipment liquidations, asset recovery, and online auction marketing.

Media & Bidder Contact

Mark 816-786-7878 General questions: 888-570-1153

SOURCE Auction Factory