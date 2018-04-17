$25.58 Million - New Jersey online gaming market smashes revenue record for the third consecutive month

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The slots continue to spin in New Jersey as New Jersey Online Casinos have third consecutive record breaking month. In March, the NJ regulated online gambling market has set a new gross revenue record of $25.58 million. Up a whopping $3.56 million from February the market is showing no signs of slowing down.
Golden Nugget, for the 19th straight month, was again the market leading license holder. With brands such as Golden Nugget Online Casino, Sugar House Online Casino and Betfair racking in a monstrous $8.655 million.
"Golden Nugget continues to impress us with their growth. We believe that a strong winter in term of acquiring new players will benefit operators well after the cold weather turns. Providing sustainable increased revenues throughout Q2 and Q3 for NJ casino operators," said BonusSeeker.com Casino Editor, Anirudh Vashishth.
Resorts Casino also banked its strongest month to date. Generating over $4.2 million. However, falling into last place in the state after Caesars and Borgata online had their strongest performance at $4.4 million and $4.58 respectively.
February by numbers (in $ millions):
|
Casino
|
Golden Nugget
|
$8.65
|
Resorts
|
$3.46
|
Borgata
|
$3.96
|
Caesars
|
$3.85
|
Tropicana
|
$3.69
|
Total
|
$23.61
|
Poker
|
Golden Nugget
|
$0
|
Resorts
|
$.779
|
Borgata
|
$.622
|
Caesars
|
$.565
|
Tropicana
|
$0
|
Total
|
$1.97
|
Combined
|
Golden Nugget
|
$8.66
|
Resorts
|
$4.23
|
Borgata
|
$4.58
|
Caesars
|
$4.41
|
Tropicana
|
$3.69
|
Total
|
$25.58
