$25.58 Million - New Jersey online gaming market smashes revenue record for the third consecutive month

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The slots continue to spin in New Jersey as New Jersey Online Casinos have third consecutive record breaking month. In March, the NJ regulated online gambling market has set a new gross revenue record of $25.58 million. Up a whopping $3.56 million from February the market is showing no signs of slowing down.

Golden Nugget, for the 19th straight month, was again the market leading license holder. With brands such as Golden Nugget Online Casino, Sugar House Online Casino and Betfair racking in a monstrous $8.655 million.