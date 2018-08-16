$25.9 Million - New Jersey Online Gambling Market Smashes Revenue Record

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the heat of the summer, NJ online casino operators raked in over $25 million in online casino and poker gross gaming win July, 2018, according to BonusSeeker.com. There seems to be no summer lull in NJ as online gaming operators turn red hot to grow revenues in the dead of summer. Led by strong growth from Golden Nugget Casino Online and Sugarhouse Casino Online and new comers like Ocean Resorts and Hard Rock, NJ is a good position to see continued growth as we move into Fall. Especially considering that NJ Sports betting online will be added to a handful of online casino operators come football season.

Golden Nugget Casino was again the clear winner with a record breaking $9.3 million in total win. However, under their license sits Sugar House and Betfair casino so the revenue stated is the combined total from all three operators.

"Golden Nugget continues to impress as they have a clear blueprint for success," said BonusSeeker.com Casino Editor, Anirudh Vashishth.

The New Jersey regulated online casinos generated $25.89 million in July, up $3.21 million from the previous month.

July by numbers (in $ millions):

Casino Golden Nugget $9.33 Resorts $3.29 Borgata $4.46 Caesars $3.04 Ocean Resort $0.25 Hard Rock $0.33 Tropicana $3.35 Total $24.05

Poker Golden Nugget $0 Resorts $.653 Borgata $.467 Caesars $.728 Ocean Resort $0 Hard Rock $0 Tropicana $0 Total $1.85

Combined Golden Nugget $9.33 Resorts $3.94 Borgata $4.93 Caesars $3.77 Ocean Resort $0.249 Hard Rock $0.329 Tropicana $3.35 Total $25.89

BonusSeeker is a leading source for iGaming news, online games, and online-casino promotions in the U.S. regulated online gaming markets.

