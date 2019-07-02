'25 Black Women in Beauty' Launches to Celebrate Black Women Professionals, Entrepreneurs and Influencers in the Beauty Industry

Created by beauty industry executives Cara Sabin and Ella T. Gorgla, 25 Black Women in Beauty's mission is, to celebrate, elevate and promote black women in the beauty industry through constructive, intentional collaboration and networking while inspiring one another toward collective greatness.

Women of color are projected to be the majority of all women in the workforce by 2060 and generate over $1T in consumer spending power. As entrepreneurs they contribute $361B in revenue to the economy, launching new companies at quadruple the rate of all women owned businesses.

"We all know that women of color represent a huge financial opportunity for the beauty industry," said 25 Black Women in Beauty co-founder, Cara Sabin. "Ultimately, to truly connect with her, it's imperative our influence as executives, innovators and creators is further amplified. Representation matters and it needs to be visible."

In beauty specifically, the spending power of black women in the US is a staggering $7.5B according to an Essence study, which is 80% more in cosmetics and twice as much in skincare versus non-Black consumers. A 2018 Nielsen study also spoke to the sheer influence of Black Women noting that "Black consumer choices have a 'cool factor' that has created a halo effect, influencing not just consumers of color, but the mainstream as well."

"25 Black Women in Beauty will serve as a space for collaboration, mentorship and perhaps most importantly a source of inspiration for corporate professionals, entrepreneurs and influencers," co-founder Ella Gorgla said. "There is strength in numbers, and it's important that we know we exist."

Throughout the evening, guests were treated to three signature Rémy Martin XO cocktails paired with a decadent dinner that concluded with a signature Rémy Martin Opulence Table reveal where honorees sipped Rémy Martin XO paired with Nutella macaroons and orange chocolate truffles. An indulgent ending to an evening celebrating the collective success of these bold women in Beauty. By evening's end, each honoree received a special crystal diamond award to commemorate their achievements.

