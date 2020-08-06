25 Days COVID-19-Free, St Kitts and Nevis Trains Hospitality Workers for Tourists' Arrival and Will Launch a Mandatory Tracing App

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has not had any new cases of COVID-19 for 25 days, according to the data from the World Health Organisation as at August 5, 2020. With only 17 cases and no deaths, the popular Caribbean destination is yet to announce a date for reopening its borders. The latest Emergency Powers Regulations imposing restrictions on regular international travel expire on August 8th, 2020.

Meanwhile, the government is running a training programme for the hospitality industry until August 27th. This prepares tourism workers for the long-awaited arrival of visitors following strict health and safety protocols.

The government will also launch a track and trace mobile app, mandatory for all visitors. Using geo-fencing technology, the app will alert users when certain devices enter set boundaries. It will also provide tourists with health updates, including new arrivals into St Kitts and Nevis.

"The app will facilitate contact tracing and facilitate the management of suspected cases through real-time feedback," Prime Minister Dr the Hon. Timothy Harris first announced last week on the Leadership Matters programme. "All visitors will be asked to comply with our protocols and to obey our Emergency Powers Regulations," he continued.

"COVID-19 is both a health crisis and an economic crisis," Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley recently commented when announcing a stimulus package for the construction sector. "In Nevis, we are seeking to find ways to restart the local economy," he added.

Until tourism resumes, the country continues to rely on its long-standing Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme to sustain its economy. Speaking to Sky News in April, PM Harris explained how the country was tackling the economic impact of the pandemic. He also predicted that the Federation would need to "deal with the health imperatives of a new brand of tourism product which we now have to offer."

To incentivise more foreign investment, the government announced a limited-time offer under the CBI Programme. It allows families of up to four to obtain second citizenship for a US$150,000 contribution to the Sustainable Growth Fund. This remains the fastest route to citizenship.

Business Insider reported on August 1st that, as industry pioneers, "St Kitts and Nevis citizenship by investment thrives amid coronavirus". The publication suggests that due diligence is behind the Programme's hard-earned brand.

[email protected] ,

www.csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners