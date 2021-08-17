25 End-of-Life Experts Share Their Life-Affirming Wisdom in Sacred Death: 25 Tools for Caregivers, a New Book from Brave Healer Productions

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Di Franco, CEO of Brave Healer Productions, announces the publication of Sacred Death: 25 Tools for Caregivers. Led by Hemali V. Vora, MPT, a physical therapist and end-of-life doula, Sacred Death was written during the COVID-19 epidemic, with its rampant fear and angst, and features chapters written by 25 end-of-life experts, coaches, healers, therapists, and practitioners. It is aimed at health-care workers, caregivers and anyone concerned with their own mortality.

Sacred Death: 25 Tools for Caregivers

In the book, Vora ponders how our society lost track of the idea that everyone dies and stopped following the rituals, home funerals and longer periods of mourning that comforted our ancestors and shares what steps can be taken to bring back some of that comfort. "Our hope is that you find a whole new way to unravel the great mystery called death, in this book. And counter any fear or angst normally associated with the process of death and bring solace, awareness, and empowerment to experiencing or witnessing the transition," Vora says. Understanding and making peace with death are key to living life more fully, she says.

Some of the topics touched on are transforming from caregiving to self-caring; listening and watching for messages from the other side; ways forgiveness leads to self-love and inner peace; creating rituals to say goodbye; and practicing conscious dying to stay present and connected together.

In addition to Vora, contributors are Dr. Shelley Astrof, Dr. Jennifer Browne, Sherry Burns, Carol Dutton, Theodora Elena Engelhart, Dr. Alice Feng, Brittani Frey, Robin Friend, Kathy Guidi, Shabnam Hashemi, R. Scott Holmes, Rev Stephanie Urbina Jones, Lisa Karasek, James Kawainui, Melissa McGlone, Jill Mollenhauer, Kelly Myerson, Lisa A. Newton, Esther Reyes, Shelley Sake, Pamela Schneider, Dr. Krupa Vora-Knarr, Kendall Williams and Atlantis Wolf.

Praise for Sacred Death

"Reading Sacred Death feels like visiting an old friend. Although brimming with tools and insight, this book is not a prescriptive how-to guide, as each mortal's journey is unique. Instead, it serves as a gently honest reminder that loss and grief are universal and we needn't feel alone in the intensity of mourning. Readers are connected and held within these pages of stories so generously shared." — Francesca Arnoldy, author of Cultivating the Doula Heart: Essentials of Compassionate Care and Map of Memory Lane

"This beautiful book is a gorgeous resource, a lifeline that will bring much-needed clarity, support, and solutions when death nears or occurs for a loved one. You'll want to have a copy in your library. I wish I'd had access to it in 2012 when my beloved brother was in hospice care. The 25 authors lovingly share the honor and privilege of caring for those loved ones, their families, and friends whose lives will be forever altered. This book helps us find solid ground, steadiness, hope, and comfort while dealing with a vast array of emotions and conditions as we grapple with moving forward in uncharted territory." — Janette Stuart, author, angelic practitioner, and pancreatic cancer survivor

"From the moment we are born we are closer to death. We fall in love, enter into relationships, grow families, go through life, and experience loss. Sacred Death by Hemali Vora presents emotional, life-changing, real stories and resources from healers and guides to help us through to live our best life as we are witness to the passing of loved ones, friends, or patients. It's a guide to living again. Truly living." — Anna Pereira, founder of The Wellness Universe

