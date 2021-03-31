25 High School Seniors Receive $1 Million in College Board Opportunity Scholarships for Staying on Path to College

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The College Board today awarded $1 million to the second cohort of recipients of its Complete Your Journey Opportunity Scholarship. Twenty-five students in the class of 2021 from across the country each earned a $40,000 scholarship toward their education by completing all steps in the College Board Opportunity Scholarships program—steps that help them plan, prepare, and pay for college.

After a year of school closures and remote learning for millions, the announcement of a $40,000 scholarship comes as welcome news to students and families. This year's high school seniors were forced to plan for college during a time of uncertainty, when many faced new financial hardships, lacked in-person access to a guidance counselor, and were unable to visit college campuses.

"This scholarship is for every student, no matter their background or what school they attend. It's about giving all students a chance to raise their hands and be seen," said College Board CEO David Coleman. "These 25 students are as diverse and strong as the country we call home; they come from small towns, cities, and everywhere in between. What unites them is that they have overcome adversity and taken a series of small steps to earn themselves a big future."

For information to help class of 2022 students sign up to begin earning scholarships now, click here.

College Board's BigFuture initiative is designed to encourage every student—no matter their high school—to take small steps to advance themselves, get into college, and receive financial aid. These scholarships are part of BigFuture and give all students a path to follow and a chance to be seen, including those who might not have been sure they were going to college.

Class of 2022 students who complete the 6 college planning steps listed below earn 6 separate chances at $500. Research shows that although these are critical steps students need to take to make it to college, many students don't take them, limiting their college prospects. This is especially true for low-income and first-generation students. When students finish all 6 steps, they'll be entered into the drawing for a $40,000 scholarship.

Build Your College List: Students get started by exploring colleges they're interested in. Practice for the SAT: Students use Official SAT Practice on Khan Academy® to get ready for test day. Explore Scholarships: Students find scholarships and other aid to help pay for college. Strengthen Your College List: Students make sure their list has a mix of reach, match, and safety schools. Complete the FAFSA: Students complete the free government form to apply for financial aid. Apply to Colleges: Students apply to 2 or more colleges they want to attend.

More than 1 million students from all 50 states have joined the College Board Opportunity Scholarships program since it launched in December 2018. Students have won more than $10 million in scholarships. In addition to the 25 $40,000 Complete Your Journey winners from the class of 2021, nearly 4,000 students from 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands earned $3.6 million in smaller scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,000.

College Board has dedicated $25 million over 5 years to the program that lays out 6 simple steps all students can take to get to college. Class of 2022 students who opt in now and get started by building their college list on BigFuture by June 30 will be eligible for the next $40,000 Complete Your Journey scholarship.

