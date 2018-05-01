$25 Million Backed Colored Diamonds Crypto Launches Blockchain

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Argyle Coin is proud to announce the completion of its main blockchain and token. One of the largest South Florida Fancy Colored Diamond Wholesalers, Mr. Jose A. Aman in partnership with developers, Ideofuzion have created a token that promises a platform for the trading of Investment Grade Colored Diamonds. By utilizing the power of blockchain, Argyle Coin plans to harness the security, the decentralization, and power it encompasses to provide a safe and robust environment to record minute detail of Diamond stones, ensuring an unbroken chain of custody from Direct Mine to Wholesalers, to Distributors and Retail.