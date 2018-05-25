25 Patients Awaiting Organ Transplants Featured on Indy 500 Racecar

INDIANAPOLIS, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The names of 25 patients awaiting lifesaving organ transplants are being featured on the #25 Driven2SaveLives Andretti Autosport Honda sponsored by Indiana Donor Network. The car will be driven by IndyCar driver Stefan Wilson in the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 27, 2018.

Indiana Donor Network and IndyCar driver Stefan Wilson launched the Driven2SaveLives campaign in April 2016 in honor of Stefan's late brother, IndyCar driver Justin Wilson. Justin died in August 2015 from injuries he sustained in a race crash and as a registered organ donor, he saved five lives.

The #25 Driven2SaveLives Andretti Autosport Honda was unveiled on Monday, May 14, 2018, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In attendance were many of the 25 patients being featured on the racecar, along with their families. These 25 men, women and children represent more than 115,000 individuals throughout the United States currently on the waiting list for a lifesaving organ transplant. On average, 22 people die each day waiting for an organ that did not become available in time.

Stefan Wilson stated, regarding Driven2SaveLives, "Last year I had the privilege of connecting with a little girl from Florida who was waiting on a lifesaving transplant. She died waiting. This inspired me even more to be driven to save lives. I am honored for the names on my car to represent those who today wait."

Indiana Donor Network President and Chief Executive Officer Kellie Hanner said, "Driven2SaveLives is a key initiative for us to elevate the conversation about donation and transplantation on Indiana's biggest stage in order to save and heal more lives through donation and transplantation. We are so excited for these 25 patients to represent the 115,000 people waiting today."

Please contact Mark Back at mback@INDonorNetwork.org or 317.222.3402 for additional information, b-roll from the unveiling event, additional photos or an interview with Stefan Wilson.

