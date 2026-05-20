25 SHP Student-Athletes Commit to Collegiate Sports

ATHERTON, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 20th consecutive year, Sacred Heart Preparatory (SHP) in Atherton, California, has sent 15 or more student-athletes to play at the intercollegiate ranks, with 25 Class of 2026 graduates playing in 11 different sports.

25 Sacred Heart Preparatory student-athletes commit to collegiate sports

"Collectively, this class helped make this one of the most successful years in SHP athletics history, including 11 league championships, five Central Coast Section (CCS) titles—and counting—two NorCal championships, and a State Championship. With eight CCS Scholastic Team honors, this group exhibits not just athletic talent, but academic excellence," said SHP Assistant Principal for Athletics Jason Armstrong.

After one of the strongest regular seasons in program history—highlighted by a PAL Ocean Division championship, an 11-game winning streak, and a dominant 1.30 team ERA—SHP Baseball will send two standout seniors to the next level: Baseball America Top 25 California prospect and 200-strikeout club member Rallin Covey to the University of Southern California, and two-sport varsity captain and Offensive Player of the Year Nico Pollioni to Santa Clara University.

Following a historic season that included CCS, NorCal, and CIF State championships, SHP Boys' Basketball will send one of the program's most decorated players to the collegiate ranks: San Mateo Daily Journal CCS Player of the Year, San Francisco Chronicle Peninsula Player of the Year, and First Team All-Bay Area selection Alex Osterloh to Claremont McKenna College.

After another standout season that reinforced SHP Boys' Lacrosse as one of California's premier programs—including a top-10 state ranking and national recognition against one of the region's toughest schedules—the Gators will send two accomplished seniors to the next level: USA Lacrosse All-American and California single-game scoring record holder John Barnds to Princeton University, and three-time WCAL All-League selection Andrew Shen to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

On the heels of an undefeated season that included WBAL and CCS championships, a No. 1 ranking in California, and a top-10 national finish, SHP Girls' Lacrosse will send five standout seniors to play in college: USA Lacrosse All-American Olivia Abbott to Stanford University, Ella Caplice to Scripps, USA High School All-American Katie Pepper to Dartmouth College, Philippine National Team member Skyler Schramm to the University of California, Berkeley, and USA Lacrosse All-American Lily Selcher to Duke University.

Following an undefeated WBAL championship season, SHP Boys' Soccer will send two-time WBAL Forward of the Year Nathan Fox to play for Emory University and MLS NEXT standout Calder Zirn to play for Stanford University.

Building on another standout season and CCS playoff run, SHP Girls' Tennis will send two decorated seniors to the next level: 4x All-League honoree Jasleen Chohan to Bates College and CCS Doubles Champion and WBAL MVP Charlotte Weber to Georgetown University.

After leading the program to a dominant performance at the CCS Trials, SHP Track & Field will send two elite throwers to play in college: school record-holder and four-time league champion Maxime Morelle to Carnegie Mellon University and WBAL Shot Put Champion Samora Stephens to Scripps College.

Fresh off a perfect WBAL championship season and an Open Division playoff run, SHP Girls' Volleyball will send a decorated leader, league champion, and co-captain Anabelle Yujuico to play for Colorado College.

Following a phenomenal season that secured their fifth consecutive CIF NorCal Regional Championship, SHP Boys' Water Polo will send five elite athletes to play in college: four-time All-League swimmer Charlie Baker to MIT, CCS Co-MVP and First Team All-American Clay Carrington to Harvard University, USA Water Polo Academic All-American David Edelman to Johns Hopkins University, CCS Co-MVP and Daily Journal Player of the Year Oliver Marcin to Princeton University, and Youth National Team member Murdoch Baker-Matsuoka to Harvard University.

Sustaining its dominance as the No. 2 ranked program in the nation, SHP Girls' Water Polo will send elite national team players CCS MVP and First Team All-American Ellison Brush to the University of Southern California and USA Water Polo National Team member Casey Coleman to Princeton University.

This year's class had one rower—Thor Dakin, who pursued rowing outside of SHP athletics and quickly established himself at a national level through competition with NorCal Crew. He will head to Brown University.

"Every one of these graduates will take forward the shared knowledge, lasting friendships, and determination developed throughout their journey as Gators," said Armstrong. "Our entire campus stands behind them—celebrating their achievements today and following their success in the future."

ABOUT SACRED HEART SCHOOLS, ATHERTON

Sacred Heart Schools, Atherton (www.shschools.org) was founded in 1898 and is located on a 63-acre campus in Atherton, California. The Catholic, independent school is an accredited preschool through twelfth grade school, with a total enrollment of 1,185 students, and is a member of the International Network of Schools of the Sacred Heart.

SOURCE Sacred Heart Schools, Atherton