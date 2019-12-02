25-story speculative office project to begin construction in Tysons

TYSONS, Va., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foulger-Pratt and USAA Real Estate announced that they will begin construction on Tysons Central for delivery in 2021, representing the market's only full-building opportunity for new trophy-class construction. The 383,628 square-foot office building will be located just 35 steps from the entrance to the Greensboro Metro Station, next to The Boro, offering tenants one of the shortest walks to Metro available anywhere on the Silver Line.

Gensler designed the 25-story tower with 9' ceilings and column-free floors typically ranging from 26,000 to 29,000 square feet. A dramatic two-story lobby invites the outdoor visitors inside with feelings of spaciousness and openness. Two elevated terraces on upper portions of the building create beautifully landscaped common and private outdoor spaces for tenants and their guests.

USAA Real Estate joined the project last September, viewing its commitment as an early investment into the transformation of Tysons from an office-only business district into a vibrant 24/7 mixed-use urban community. "The rapid pace of change underlines the changing ways that people work and live in today's urban environments. Decisions today are driven by convenience and a desire for a more balanced experience. Our goal for Tysons Central is to create a workplace that enhances daily work life, including multiple on-site amenities to offer tenants and their employees a first-class business environment that enhances recruitment and retention efforts," remarks Cameron Pratt, Chief Executive Officer of Foulger-Pratt.

The project has been meticulously planned to provide what tenants seek, including on-site amenities with a "sky lobby" and terrace, approximately 19,000 rentable square feet of retail space, a fitness center with lockers, showers, and towel service, and electric car charging stations. As competition for talent intensifies, companies have increasingly selected highly connected and amenitized locations that appeal to an educated urban workforce. With only a handful of large blocks available in Tysons (all second-generation), Foulger-Pratt and USAA Real Estate believe that the market will respond strongly to the project's world-class design, modern efficiencies, and its unrivaled walkability to transit, local residential and destination retail.

Avison Young has been retained for office leasing at Tysons Central. The brokerage team consists of Dave Millard, Peter Berk, Mike Shuler, and Nick Gregorios, Principals, as well as Caroline Guidera, Senior Associate, of the firm's Tysons, Virginia office.

"Leading-edge tenants have repeatedly demonstrated that they want to invest in high-quality space that delivers a uniquely branded environment for their clients and employees," comments Dave Millard, Principal of Avison Young. "Tenants and their employees have more choices than ever before, and the owners here have positioned Tysons Central as a clear choice for the highest quality space available in this submarket."

For more information regarding Tysons Central, visit http://www.TysonsCentralOffice.com.

About Foulger-Pratt

Established in 1963, Foulger-Pratt is a real estate investment and development firm distinguished by its long-term focus and extensive experience executing successful mixed-use, transit-oriented projects. The firm's disciplined culture and vertically integrated platform have enabled it to develop more than 15 million square feet of commercial office, multi-family residential and retail projects by its long-term focus and extensive experience executing successful mixed-use, transit-oriented projects.

Foulger-Pratt is privately owned, led, and staffed by many of the industry's most talented professionals. The firm's culture has been carefully cultivated for the last half-century through deliberate effort to operate consistently in accordance with specific core values. The result is a reputation of unmatched integrity, accountability and vision. For more information, visit www.foulgerpratt.com.

About USAA Real Estate

USAA Real Estate provides co-investment, acquisition, build-to-suit and development services for corporate and institutional investors and arranges commercial mortgage loans on behalf of affiliates. The portfolio consists of office, industrial/logistics, multifamily, retail and hotel properties. USAA Real Estate is a subsidiary of USAA, a leading financial services company, serving military families since 1922. For more information, visit www.usrealco.com.

About Avison Young

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its Principals. Founded in 1978, with legacies dating back more than 200 years, the company comprises approximately 5,000 real estate professionals in 124 offices in 20 countries. The firm's experts provide value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management and financing services to clients across the office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality sectors.

www.avisonyoung.com

Avison Young is a 2019 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for eight consecutive years.

