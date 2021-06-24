25 Ways to Enjoy Peaches with The Peach Truck, Topo Chico Mineral Water & eMeals

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's peach season, and that means The Peach Truck is on the road delivering 25-pound boxes of fresh-picked peaches direct to car trunks with over 800 stops in 33 states. Even better? The country's largest direct-to-consumer peach purveyor has partnered with mineral water brand Topo Chico and meal inspiration leader eMeals to create a collection of 25 peach-inspired food and mocktail recipes that's available free of charge to peach lovers everywhere.

Pre-order your box: The Peach Truck delivers peaches directly from the farm within a few days of being picked from the trees. To check tour dates and pre-order your 25-pound box, go to https://thepeachtruck.com/pages/preorder. (With the original recipes created by the eMeals food team, you'll be able to use your 25 pounds in a snap.) If the tour is not stopping in your area, The Peach Truck also offers nationwide home delivery shipping of various peach collections and specialty items.

Peachy ideas: Once you have your peaches in hand, check out www.emeals.com/thepeachtruck or – if you're an eMeals subscriber – look for The Peach Truck Favorites in the app's Bonus Collections. You'll find easy-to-make appetizer, entrée and dessert ideas ranging from Peach Melba Chicken Salad, Jalapeno-Peach Burgers and Peach-Basil Pizza with Bacon to Peach Cobbler No-Churn Ice Cream and Blueberry Peach Galette. Also included are refreshing mocktails like Sparkling Peach-Basil Lemonade, Sparkling Strawberry-Peach Lemonade, and Frozen Peach Sunrise – all made with Topo Chico mineral water.

One-click ingredients: Choose the recipes you want to make, and eMeals will automatically generate a grocery list that you can use to self-shop in-store or to order groceries online with a click from Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B. or the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. The same easy-shop feature is available to subscribers to eMeals' weekly meal planning service, which offers 15 dinner plans for different eating styles for as little as $5/month with free 14-day trials.

"The peach season is short, so you want to take full advantage of it. This new recipe collection is filled with new ideas for incorporating peaches into your summer cooking," said Jessica Rose, who co-founded The Peach Truck with her husband Stephen in 2012. "Whether you have just a few peaches in your refrigerator at a time or you've bought one of our 25-pound boxes, you'll find enough inspiration here to keep feeding your peach fix all summer long."

About The Peach Truck

The Peach Truck is the largest direct-to-consumer seller of peaches in the world, delivering millions of pounds of peaches in annual nationwide tours during peach season as well as shipping nationwide. The company's peaches go from farm to table in just a few days, providing flavor and texture unavailable from weeks-old fruit sold in grocery stores.

