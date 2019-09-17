25-Year Collection of 500 Motorcycles to Be Sold at Auction

CLARKS GROVE, Minn., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Joslyn has been riding motorcycles for as long as he can remember, going back to when he was 11 years old and rounding the base paths of his local baseball field. His love of motorcycles turned into a business about 25 years ago and he's been selling parts all over the country and world through eBay and other avenues.

"Now," Tony says, "It's time to clear the herd and slow down. Once it starts to feel like a job, you lose some of the joy. I'm looking forward to getting back to working a few motorcycles now and then."

Tony Joslyn will be parting with his 25 year collection. 500 motorcycles will be sold on this MN Auction.

500+ motorcycles, dirt bikes, and scooters will be sold on this online auction out of Clarks Grove, MN with brands like Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Harley Davidson, Suzuki and more. Most of which are complete and ready for restoration or a tune up.

"It's hard to pick a favorite out of the collection as I am partial to all of them, but I've always enjoyed the Kawasaki 3 cylinders," Tony states.

If you ask his wife, she would tell you that he has selective memory – but Tony can still recall where he purchased, what he paid, and the conversations he had with the seller with about 90% of the collection. Seeing his collection go down the road will be difficult, but Tony hopes that it can bring joy to others who will have the time to invest.

Tony looks forward to keeping a few of the motorcycles to tinker with and has been investing in real estate. That is, of course, until the next opportunity to buy another collection comes along.

About the auction:

This auction is cooperatively managed by A2C Auctions and JMS Auctions. The auction is currently live on www.K-BID.com and open for online bidding until the closing date of 10/2/2019. Bidders will have the opportunity to personally inspect items prior to the online auction closing. Many buyers from throughout the United States are expected to participate in this once in a lifetime auction.

