25 Year Follow up with Geistlich Bio-Oss Collagen®

Geistlich Bio-Oss Collagen®, a combination of Geistlich Bio-Oss® and 10% porcine collagen further enhanced this platform of bone substitutes and is now recognized in a 25 year follow up case series from Dr. Ueli Grunder.

"Geistlich Bio-Oss Collagen® is so easy to work with. The ability to cut and customize the graft material for it to be placed precisely where I need it, brings my practice value. We have seen excellent long-term clinical results, dating more than 25 years supported with histological samples of newly generated bone with Geistlich Bio-Oss Collagen® in combination with a non-resorbable membrane after 15 years."

- Dr. Ueli Grunder from Zurich, Switzerland.

Geistlich Bio-Oss Collagen® is indicated in a wide variety of therapeutic areas, including ridge preservation, minor bone augmentation and periodontal regeneration. The collagen is absorbed after a few weeks and does not replace the barrier function of a membrane.





Geistlich Bio-Oss Collagen® is indicated for the following uses:

Augmentation or reconstructive treatment of the alveolar ridge

Filling of periodontal defects

Filling of defects after root resection, apicoectomy, and cystectomy

Filling of extraction sockets to enhance preservation of the alveolar ridge

Elevation of the maxillary sinus floor

Filling of periodontal defects in conjunction with products intended for Guided Tissue Regeneration (GTR) and Guided Bone Regeneration (GBR)

Filling of peri-implant defects in conjunction with products intended for GBR.

About Geistlich Biomaterials:

With over 165 years of devoted collagen expertise, Geistlich Biomaterials continues to lead oral regeneration with an expanding portfolio of intentionally designed and clinically proven biomaterials. This begins with our world-class bone substitute Geistlich Bio-Oss® and its full line of sizes and formulations. Resorbable collagen membrane Geistlich Bio-Gide® extends its reach with two new products: Geistlich Bio-Gide® Compressed for an alternative handling experience; and uniquely pre-cut Geistlich Bio-Gide® Shape designed for the treatment of non-intact extraction sockets. Finally, our collagen matrix Geistlich Mucograft® is ideal for soft-tissue regeneration, and our new volume-stable collagen matrix breakthrough Geistlich Fibro-Gide® providing an alternative to connective tissue grafts.

Our dedication to scientific collaboration and commitment to successful treatment outcomes are what makes Geistlich Biomaterials, Exactly Like No Other.

