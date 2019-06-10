25-year old Entrepreneur Launches 7-Figure Mentorship Program: Nine University KT V.I.P.

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kale Abrahamson, CEO of the newly-launched Nine University KT V.I.P. program for Amazon FBA sellers, is living proof that entrepreneurial success doesn't have to be a pipe dream.

After leaving a career in division 1 college basketball and joining the corporate workforce, Kale experienced the 'post-college lul' that will be familiar to many young professionals – the feeling that life has taken you down a path that you never really chose; of not doing what you really want to do.

Kale used that dissatisfaction to fuel his motivation to do something different and began selling products out of his studio through the Amazon FBA program. The venture was a success, and, after partnering with former computer salesman Taylor Hiott, the venture evolved into several seven-figure businesses.

Now, Kale and Taylor's newest business venture, the 'Nine University KT V.I.P.' mentorship program, which launched in April 2017, teaches other budding entrepreneurs how to replicate their success.

It's perhaps because Kale's story resonates with so many young would-be entrepreneurs that the program has already garnered such a strong following. Kale and Taylor are seen as inspirational figures, as icons of what's possible if you pursue your entrepreneurial dreams.

They're not the first to launch a 'guru-led' mentorship program, but unlike the others, Nine University KT V.I.P. doesn't seem to be just cashing in on blind loyalty. Instead, it delivers active ongoing mentorship with regular daily LiveStreams, hundreds of training videos, and tools to help FBA sellers grow.

The FBA program itself is Amazon's own delivery program designed to make it easier for entrepreneurs to distribute their products to customers. When you sell through the FBA program, Amazon stores your items in their warehouse and fulfil any orders. When a customer buys your product through Amazon, Amazon automatically processes the sale and dispatch the product to their address. The seller is only really responsible for picking the right product and marketing it effectively.

It works in a similar way to 'dropshipping' in that sellers don't need to store and ship their own products. This means there are fewer overheads to worry about and makes starting an online e-commerce business more accessible to people who don't have access to storage facilities.

