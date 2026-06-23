25 Years of Consistent Excellence: Indiana American Water Treatment Plants Earn National Recognition

Company continues commitment to high-quality drinking water

KOKOMO Ind. and MUNCIE, Ind., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana American Water announced that two of its water treatment plants have been recognized by the Partnership for Safe Water at the Directors level for achieving water quality excellence. These national awards honor utilities that demonstrate a commitment to optimizing water treatment plant performance and providing high-quality drinking water. The American Water Works Association (AWWA) presented the awards.

"Safe, clean and reliable tap water is critical to our customers and communities, which is why Indiana American Water holds itself to high standards and is a proud and longstanding member of the Partnership for Safe Water," said Kari Britto, Vice President of Operations, Indiana American Water. "When customers turn on their tap, they can feel confident knowing there's a dedicated team in their community delivering water that meets or surpasses state and federal drinking water standards."

Indiana American Water's Muncie – White River Water Treatment Plant and Kokomo – Wildcat Creek Water Treatment Plant both received the 25-Year Directors Award, recognizing 25 years of consistent excellence in water treatment optimization and regulatory compliance.

"We're proud of our team of water quality professionals, treatment plant operators and engineers who support our systems," Britto added. "These awards reflect their long-standing dedication to protecting public health and delivering high-quality service for our customers every day."

The Partnership for Safe Water is a voluntary, industry-driven program focused on enhancing water system performance beyond regulatory requirements, with an emphasis on improving treatment processes and reducing risk.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 professionals leverage their expertise and scale to benefit customers, employees and stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Indiana American Water

Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people.

For more information, visit amwater.com/inaw and join Indiana American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water