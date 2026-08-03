Missouri American Water Announces Annual Firefighting Support Grant Program

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To show its continued commitment to community fire departments and local emergency management services, Missouri American Water announced today it is accepting applications for its Annual Firefighter Grant Program.

St. Joseph Firefighter Grant Check

"Through this grant program, we are reinforcing our commitment to helping fire departments access the resources they need to continue serving and safeguarding the people who depend on them. Their dedication, courage, and commitment to public safety make a tremendous difference across our state," said Rich Svindland, President, Missouri American Water.

To qualify, applicants must complete an online application and be located within the company's designated service territories. Applications submitted should indicate a need for funds to cover costs associated with the following:

Personal Protective Equipment

Communications equipment

Firefighting tools

Water handling tools

Training activities and materials

Applications will be accepted through August 31, and recipients will be notified in September.

Program information and the application can be found at missouriamwater.com > News & Community > Community Involvement > Firefighter Grant Program.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook , X and Instagram.

About Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state with over 700 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.7 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE American Water